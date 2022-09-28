scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022

Bassam Tariq exits Marvel’s Blade movie as director

Blade film centres on the iconic comic book vampire slayer. He is half-mortal, half-immortal, trying to free the world from vampires as a way of avenging his mother, who was killed by a vampire as she gave birth to him.

Bassam Tariq and Blade movieBassam Tariq will continue as an executive producer of Blade movie. (Photos: curry_crayola/Instagram, Marvel Studios/Twitter)

Filmmaker Bassam Tariq will not be serving as the director on Marvel Studios much-anticipated Blade movie. The Pakistani-American filmmaker, who joined the Blade team last year, will still be attached as an executive producer on the project.

“It’s been an honour working with the wonderful folks at Marvel. We were able to put together a killer cast and crew. Eager to see where the next director takes the film,” Tariq said in a statement to entertainment website The Hollywood Reporter.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bassam Tariq (@curry_crayola)

Blade centres on the iconic comic book vampire slayer. He is half-mortal, half-immortal, trying to free the world from vampires as a way of avenging his mother, who was killed by a vampire as she gave birth to him.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

The movie is set to star Oscar winner Mahershala Ali in the title role alongside actors Delroy Lindo and Aaron Pierre. Marvel Studios is planning to release the film in November next year. As of now, no new director has been roped in by the Disney-led company to helm the movie.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Dibang hydel project: Arunachal says no land for national park, NGT drops...Premium
Dibang hydel project: Arunachal says no land for national park, NGT drops...
15 stations, 14 km: Shimla aims to decongest roads with ropeway transitPremium
15 stations, 14 km: Shimla aims to decongest roads with ropeway transit
Vijay Rupani interview: ‘The legislature party meeting is merely a ...Premium
Vijay Rupani interview: ‘The legislature party meeting is merely a ...
What the Rajasthan political crisis highlights: Congress effectively has ...Premium
What the Rajasthan political crisis highlights: Congress effectively has ...

Playwright Stacy Osei-Kuffour has penned the script with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige producing.

First published on: 28-09-2022 at 11:41:15 am
Next Story

PFI declared ‘terrorist organisation’: What does that mean?

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

ranbir alia
As Ranbir Kapoor turns 40, what he said about ‘firecracker’ Alia Bhatt
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 28: Latest News
Advertisement