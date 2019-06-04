Toggle Menu
Barry Jenkins to direct a film on choreographer Alvin Ailey’s lifehttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/hollywood/barry-jenkins-to-direct-film-about-choreographer-alvin-ailey-5763851/

Barry Jenkins to direct a film on choreographer Alvin Ailey’s life

Barrry Jenkins' new film will be partly based on Jennifer Dunning’s biography Alvin Ailey: A Life in Dance. Searchlight last year began developing the film after securing the rights to Ailey’s choreography from the Ailey Organization.

Barry Jenkins new film
Barry Jenkins is all set to direct a film based on the life of choreographer Alvin Ailey. (Photo: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Barry Jenkins will direct a film based on the life of choreographer Alvin Ailey.

A spokesperson for Fox Searchlight on Monday confirmed that the studio is developing the project, with the Moonlight filmmaker directing. Jenkins last helmed the Oscar-nominated James Baldwin adaptation If Beale Street Could Talk.

Raised in segregated rural Texas, Ailey became a pioneering choreographer, dancer and director who helped popularize modern dance. He died in 1989 at the age of 58 from AIDS-related complications. In 2014, President Barack Obama awarded him a posthumous Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The film will be partly based on Jennifer Dunning’s biography Alvin Ailey: A Life in Dance. Searchlight last year began developing the film after securing the rights to Ailey’s choreography from the Ailey Organization.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 David Lynch, Wes Studi among honorary Oscar recipients
2 Priyanka Chopra roots for husband Nick Jonas at Chasing Happiness premiere
3 The actors of Son Pari: Where are they now?