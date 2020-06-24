scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 24, 2020
COVID19

Barry Jenkins, Leonardo DiCaprio and Netflix team up for film adaptation of Virunga

Virunga, directed by Orlando von Einsiedel, focused on the fight to protect the world's last mountain gorillas in Virunga National Park in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

By: PTI | Los Angeles | Published: June 24, 2020 1:47:07 pm
leonardo dicaprio, barry jenkins Barry Jenkins will write the script for the film, while Leonardo DiCaprio will produce it.

Oscar-winning filmmaker Barry Jenkins has partnered with Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio and streamer Netflix for the feature adaptation of the documentary Virunga.

Jenkins will write the script for the film, while DiCaprio will produce through his Appian Way production company, reported Variety.

Virunga, directed by Orlando von Einsiedel, focused on the fight to protect the world’s last mountain gorillas in Virunga National Park in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Von Einsiedel spotlighted the biodiversity of Virunga, along with the political and economic issues arising from oil exploration and armed conflict in the region.

The documentary was released on Netflix in 2014 and had picked up an Oscar nomination in 2015.

The producers on the project also include Jennifer Davisson and Phillip Watson of Appian Way and Joanna Natasegara of Violet Films.

Von Einsiedel will be serving as an executive producer.

Jenkins, who won an adapted screenplay Oscar for Moonlight, most recently directed by the adaptation of James Baldwin’s “If Beale Street Could Talk”.

He is attached to direct Fox Searchlight’s biopic about Alvin Ailey, one of the most influential choreographers of the 20th Century, and he also penned the screenplay for Rachel Morrison’s directorial debut, Flint Strong.

The filmmaker is currently working on the series adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s bestselling novel ‘The Underground Railroad’ with Amazon.

DiCaprio will next star alongside veteran actor Robert De Niro in filmmaker Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon,  based on the book of the same name by David Grann.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

hina khan, samantha akkineni, nia sharma, shruti haasan photos
Celebrity social media photos: Hina Khan, Nia Sharma, Samantha Akkineni and others

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jun 24: Latest News

Advertisement