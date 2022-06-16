scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 16, 2022
Barbie: Ryan Gosling’s first look as Ken out, fans have a mixed reaction. See photo

The reactions to Ryan Gosling's look as Ken in the upcoming Barbie movie are aplenty and varied.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 16, 2022 2:28:23 pm
Barbie, Barbie ken, ryan gosling, ryan gosling kenBarbie releases on July 21, 2023.

The first look of Ryan Gosling as Ken in the Barbie movie is here. The actor not only looks the part but is also styled in a away that goes well with the goofy tone of the movie, which stars Margot Robbie as the titular Barbie. But to be honest, there cannot be a “serious” Barbie movie. “Ken” is also written on the waistband of his underwear. The hair is bleached. Cue the memes and jokes.

The reactions to the look are aplenty and varied, as Gosling has been a heartthrob for decades.

One wrote, “ryan gosling is and always has been extremely hot.”

Also Read |Barbie first look: A perfectly cast Margot Robbie drives pink convertible in this reveal

One other said, “I’m so happy like how do they keep making such good things. You’d think they’d run out of incredible things to make but then Greta Gerwig is like actually I’m gonna direct a Barbie movie and Ryan Gosling will be ken. Just very good.”

One tweeted, “I never would have pictured ryan gosling as ken but you know what? He’s perfectly he looks like a gay bimbo here and that’s how ken should be.” A fan was less excited. “am i the only person that thinks this ryan gosling and ken role is not a fit????” they asked.

A fan of the actor said they love him, but not as Ken.

The Greta Gerwig directorial is shaping up to be a weird yet interesting film that is much anticipated among film buffs who are curious to see what kind of film it would really be. For Barbie is just a line of toys from entertainment giant Mattel, but you can craft moving, funny and thrilling stories, no matter who the characters are. The Toy Story and Lego Movie franchise are good examples.

Simu Liu, Issa Rae, Alexandra Shipp, Will Ferrell, Hari Nef, Ncuti Gatwa, Michael Cera, Rhea Perlman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emerald Fennell, and Rita Arya also star in Barbie. The film releases on July 21, 2023

