Barbie first look: A perfectly cast Margot Robbie drives pink convertible in this reveal

Margot Robbie’s Barbie drives a pink convertible in the first-look picture that has been revealed by Warner Bros. The Greta Gerwig directorial has a great star cast, including names like Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, and Will Ferrell among others.

The movie’s first look was revealed at Las Vegas’ Cinema Con on early Wednesday morning.

Interestingly, the Margot Robbie-produced movie will compete with the eagerly anticipated Christopher Nolan film Oppenheimer, where Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy will be seen essaying the lead role.

Meanwhile, Barbie’s script has been penned by director Greta Gerwig, written in collaboration with her partner and filmmaker Noah Baumbach. Last year, while talking about the movie, Margot was quoted as saying by Variety that the movie “comes with a lot of baggage … and a lot of nostalgic connections. But with that comes a lot of exciting ways to attack it. People generally hear ‘Barbie’ and think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be,’ and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they’re like, ‘Oh, well, maybe I don’t.’”

Production on Barbie began in January this year in London.

Barbie will release in cinemas on July 21 next year.