Barack Obama unveils his list of best movies of 2021: The Power of the Dog, West Side Story, The Last Duel

Former US president Barack Obama has revealed his annual list of best movies of 2021 so far. He has included titles belonging to different genres that he watched over the year. He took to Twitter to share the list, and wrote in the caption, “Next up are my favorite movies of the year. Each of these films tells a powerful story, and I hope you enjoy them as much as I did.”

Some of the films that make it to the list include Steven Spielberg’s musical drama West Side Story, Nicolas Cage-starrer Pig, Jane Campion’s Benedict Cumberbatch-led western drama The Power of the Dog, Fred Hampton biopic Judas and the Black Messiah, Joel Cohen’s Shakespeare adaptation The Tragedy of Macbeth, Ridley Scott’s epic historical drama The Last Duel, among others.

Here’s the full list:

1. Drive My Car

2. Summer of Soul

3. West Side Story

4. The Power of the Dog

5. Pig

6. Passing

7. The Card Counter

8. Judas and the Black Messiah

9.The Worst Person in the World

10. Old Henry

11. The Last Duel

12. The Tragedy of Macbeth

14. C’mon C’mon

15. Quo Vadia, Aida?

Earlier, Obama has revealed his list of best books and music. He is expected to release the list of best TV shows soon. The Honolulu-born politician, who served as the US president from 2009 to 2017, has been sharing these “best of” annual lists ever since he left the White House.

Last year, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Nomadland, Soul, Mank, among others had made it to the list.