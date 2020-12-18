Barack Obama shares his favourite movies and shows of 2020

Barack Obama reveals his favourite TV shows and movies of 2020. (Photo: Barack Obama/Instagram, Searchlight Pictures and Sony Pictures Television)

Former US President Barack Obama took to social media on Friday to share a list of his favourite movies and TV shows of 2020. In the list, Obama has included titles across genres that he watched over the year.

While sharing the list, Obama said, “Like everyone else, we were stuck inside a lot this year, and with streaming further blurring the lines between theatrical movies and television features, I’ve expanded the list to include visual storytelling that I’ve enjoyed this year, regardless of format.”

Among the movies, Barack Obama has included Netflix’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom at the top. Chloé Zhao’s Nomadland, starring Frances McDormand, is another film on the list. Pixar’s Soul has also made the cut.

Among TV shows, Better Call Saul leads the pack. The Bob Odenkirk-led series aired its fifth season this year. Netflix’s miniseries The Queen’s Gambit also seems to have caught Obama’s fancy. Karl Urban’s dark comic book TV series The Boys is another popular series that Obama liked. Ethan Hawke’s pre-Civil War set abolitionist comedy miniseries The Good Lord Bird is also in the list.

The list also reveals that Barack Obama liked NBC’s comedy series with a philosophical bent, The Good Place. Michael Schur’s acclaimed series finished earlier this year with its fourth season. Mrs. America, the four-part miniseries starring Cate Blanchett, Rose Byrne and Sarah Paulson, also found a place in the list.

