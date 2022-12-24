Barack Obama reveals his 17 favourite films of 2022; Top Gun Maverick, TÁR, The Woman King on the list

Continuing his annual tradition of listing favourite movies, music and books of the year, former US president Barack Obama has shared a list of the 17 movies from 2022 that he enjoyed the most. He watched films of different genres during the year, including Tom Cruise’s blockbuster action movie Top Gun: Maverick, the genre-hopping Everything Everywhere All at Once, the dramas TÁR and Aftersun, and many others.

Sharing his list of ‘Favourite Films of 2022’, Obama wrote on Twitter, “I saw some great movies this year – here are some of my favorites. What did I miss?”

The complete list of Obama’s favourite movies is as follows:

Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans Park Chan-wook’s Decision to Leave Gina Prince-Bythewood’s The Woman King Charlotte Wells’ Aftersun John Patton Ford’s Emily the Criminal Celine Sciamma’s Petite Maman Margaret Brown’s Descendant Audrey Diwane’s Happening Chinonye Chukwu’s Till Daniels’ Everything Everywhere All at Once Joseph Kosinski’s Top Gun: Maverick Fernando León de Aranoa’s The Good Boss Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy Asghar Farhadi’s A Hero Panah Panahi’s Hit the Road Todd Field’s Tar Kogonada’s After Yang

I saw some great movies this year – here are some of my favorites. What did I miss? pic.twitter.com/vsgEmc8cn8 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 23, 2022

Obama also shared his favourite books and music of 2022. He might soon share the list of his favourite shows as well. Obama, who served as the US president from 2009 to 2017, has been sharing these annual lists ever since he left the White House.

Last year, Obama had 15 films on his list which included West Side Story, The Power of the Dog, Drive My Car, The Tragedy of Macbeth, and The Last Duel, among others.