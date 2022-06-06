The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes teaser: The Hunger Games prequel movie gets release date. Watch video

A teaser of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is out. The upcoming film is a spinoff and prequel of the Hunger Games film series and stars Tom Blyth in the role of a young (18-year-old) Coriolanus Snow, the main antagonist of the original movies. Rachel Zegler also stars as Lucy Gray Baird, Snow’s mentee and a tribute from District 12 who was merely mentioned in the original story, and believed to be dead.

The teaser does not show any footage from the film. It is just a reveal and also provides the release date. Like the original franchise, Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is also based on Suzanne Collins’ book.

The world of Hunger Games, set in an unspecified future, is a dystopia in a North American country called Panem. The country consists of Capitol, a wealthy city and mostly impoverished 13 districts surrounding it.

The titular Hunger Games were constituted after a rebellion against the supremacy of Capitol. They involved tributes — one girl and one boy from each district — taking part in deadly games that often lead to the death of all but one. The winner and their district are then awarded food and riches. The Hunger Games provide a sick sort of entertainment for the wealthy and the privileged and reminded inhabitants of districts as to what happens when they do not toe the line.

The original Hunger Games franchise was a huge critical and commercial success for the studio Lionsgate. It also made a star out of Jennifer Lawrence, who played the role of primary protagonist Katniss Everdeen.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes releases on November 17, 2023.