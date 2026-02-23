Click for more updates and latest Hollywood News along with Bollywood and Entertainment updates. Also get latest news and top headlines from India and around the World at The Indian Express.
BAFTAs 2026 winners full list: Farhan Akhtar’s Boong creates history; Leonardo DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another is Best Film
BAFTAs 2026 winners full list: Farhan Akhtar made history as his production Boong won the Best Children’s and Family Film award. Meanwhile, Leonardo DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another swept the awards.
BAFTA Film Awards 2026 winners full list: This year, the BAFTAs were organised at the Royal Festival Hall in London on February 22. The award show saw notable representation from India, with Alia Bhatt presenting the Best Film Not in the English Language award. Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar made history as his production Boong won the Best Children’s and Family Film award — the first-ever win for an Indian production in this category. Similarly, the awards night witnessed several films taking home top honours across categories.
Let’s take a look at all the winners from the evening:
Best Film
One Battle After Another — Adam Somner, Sara Murphy, Paul Thomas Anderson – Winner
Hamnet — Liza Marshall, Pippa Harris, Nicolas Gonda, Steven Spielberg, Sam Mendes
Marty Supreme — Timothée Chalamet, Anthony Katagas, Eli Bush, Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie
Sentimental Value — Maria Ekerhovd, Andrea Berentsen Ottmar
Sinners — Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian, Ryan Coogler
Outstanding British Film
Hamnet — Chloé Zhao, Liza Marshall, Pippa Harris, Nicolas Gonda, Steven Spielberg, Sam Mendes, Maggie O’Farrell – Winner
28 Years Later — Danny Boyle, Andrew Macdonald, Peter Rice, Bernard Bellew, Alex Garland
The Ballad Of Wallis Island — James Griffiths, Rupert Majendie, Tom Basden, Tim Key
Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy — Michael Morris, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Jo Wallett, Helen Fielding, Dan Mazer, Abi Morgan
Die My Love — Lynne Ramsay, Martin Scorsese, Jennifer Lawrence, Justine Cirrocchi, Andrea Calderwood, Enda Walsh, Alice Birch
H Is For Hawk — Philippa Lowthorpe, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Emma Donoghue
I Swear — Kirk Jones, Georgia Bayliff, Piers Tempest
Mr Burton — Marc Evans, Ed Talfan, Josh Hyams, Hannah Thomas, Trevor Matthews, Tom Bullough
Pillion — Harry Lighton, Emma Norton, Lee Groombridge, Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe
Steve — Tim Mielants, Alan Moloney, Cillian Murphy, Max Porter
Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer
My Father’s Shadow — Akinola Davies Jr. (Director), Wale Davies (Writer) – Winner
The Ceremony — Jack King (Director, Writer), Hollie Bryan (Producer), Lucy Meer (Producer)
Pillion — Harry Lighton (Director, Writer)
A Want In Her — Myrid Carten (Director)
Wasteman — Cal McMau (Director), Hunter Andrews (Writer), Eoin Doran (Writer)
Film Not In The English Language
Sentimental Value — Joachim Trier, Maria Ekerhovd, Andrea Berentsen Ottmar – Winner
It Was Just An Accident — Jafar Panahi, Philippe Martin
The Secret Agent — Kleber Mendonça Filho, Emilie Lesclaux
Sirāt — Oliver Laxe, Domingo Corral
The Voice Of Hind Rajab — Kaouther Ben Hania, Nadim Cheikhrouha
Documentary
Mr. Nobody Against Putin — David Borenstein, Helle Faber, Radovan Síbrt, Alžběta Karásková – Winner
2000 Meters To Andriivka — Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner, Raney Aronson-Rath
Apocalypse In The Tropics — Petra Costa, Alessandra Orofino
Cover-Up — Laura Poitras, Mark Obenhaus, Olivia Streisand, Yoni Golijev
The Perfect Neighbor — Geeta Gandbhir, Alisa Payne, Nikon Kwantu, Sam Bisbee
Animated Film
Zootropolis 2 (Zootopia 2)— Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino – Winner
Elio — Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, Adrian Molina, Mary Alice Drumm
Little Amélie — Mailys Vallade, Liane-Cho Han, Nidia Santiago, Edwina Liard, Claire Le Combe, Henri Magalon
Children’s & Family Film
Boong — Lakshmipriya Devi, Ritesh Sidhwani – Winner
Arco — Ugo Bienvenu, Félix De Givry, Sophie Mas, Natalie Portman
Lilo & Stitch — Dean Fleischer Camp, Jonathan Eirich
Zootropolis 2 — Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino
Director
One Battle After Another — Paul Thomas Anderson- Winner
Bugonia — Yorgos Lanthimos
Hamnet — Chloé Zhao
Marty Supreme — Josh Safdie
Sentimental Value — Joachim Trier
Sinners — Ryan Coogler
Original Screenplay
Sinners — Ryan Coogler – Winner
I Swear — Kirk Jones
Marty Supreme — Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie
The Secret Agent — Kleber Mendonça Filho
Sentimental Value — Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier
Adapted Screenplay
One Battle After Another — Paul Thomas Anderson – Winner
The Ballad Of Wallis Island — Tom Basden, Tim Key
Bugonia — Will Tracy
Hamnet — Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell
Pillion — Harry Lighton
Leading Actress
Jessie Buckley — Hamnet – Winner
Rose Byrne — If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kate Hudson — Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti — One Battle After Another
Renate Reinsve — Sentimental Value
Emma Stone — Bugonia
Leading Actor
Robert Aramayo — I Swear – Winner
Timothée Chalamet — Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio — One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke — Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan — Sinners
Jesse Plemons — Bugonia
Supporting Actress
Wunmi Mosaku — Sinners – Winner
Odessa A’Zion — Marty Supreme
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas — Sentimental Value
Carey Mulligan — The Ballad Of Wallis Island
Teyana Taylor — One Battle After Another
Emily Watson — Hamnet
Supporting Actor
Sean Penn — One Battle After Another – Winner
Benicio Del Toro — One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi — Frankenstein
Paul Mescal — Hamnet
Peter Mullan — I Swear
Stellan Skarsgård — Sentimental Value
Casting
I Swear — Lauren Evans – Winner
Marty Supreme — Jennifer Venditti
One Battle After Another — Cassandra Kulukundis
Sentimental Value — Yngvill Kolset Haga, Avy Kaufman
Sinners — Francine Maisler
Cinematography
One Battle After Another — Michael Bauman – Winner
Frankenstein — Dan Laustsen
Marty Supreme — Darius Khondji
Sinners — Autumn Durald Arkapaw
Train Dreams — Adolpho Veloso
Editing
One Battle After Another — Andy Jurgensen – Winner
F1 — Stephen Mirrione
A House Of Dynamite — Kirk Baxter
Marty Supreme — Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie
Sinners — Michael P. Shawver
Costume Design
Frankenstein — Kate Hawley – Winner
Hamnet — Malgosia Turzanska
Marty Supreme — Miyako Bellizzi
Sinners — Ruth E. Carter
Wicked: For Good — Paul Tazewell
Make Up & Hair
Frankenstein — Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey, Mike Hill, Megan Many – Winner
Hamnet — Nicole Stafford
Marty Supreme — Kyra Panchenko, Kay Georgiou, Mike Fontaine
Sinners — Siân Richards, Shunika Terry, Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine
Wicked: For Good — Frances Hannon, Laura Blount, Mark Coulier, Sarah Nuth
Original Score
Sinners — Ludwig Göransson – Winner
Bugonia — Jerskin Fendrix
Frankenstein — Alexandre Desplat
Hamnet — Max Richter
One Battle After Another — Jonny Greenwood
Production Design
Frankenstein — Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau – Winner
Hamnet — Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton
Marty Supreme — Jack Fisk, Adam Willis
One Battle After Another — Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino
Sinners — Hannah Beachler, Monique Champagne
Sound
F1 — Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta – Winner
Frankenstein — Greg Chapman, Nathan Robitallie, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoem
One Battle After Another — Jose Antonio Garcia, Christopher Scarabosio, Tony Villaflor
Sinners — Chris Welcker, Benny Burtt, Brandon Proctor, Steve Boeddeker, Felipe Pacheco
Warfare — Mitch Low, Ben Barker, Howard Bargroff, Richard Spooner
Special Visual Effects
Avatar: Fire And Ash — Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Eric Saindon – Winner
F1 — Ryan Tudhope, Keith Alfred Dawson, Nicolas Chevallier, Robert Harrington
Frankenstein — Dennis Berardi, Ayo Burgess, Ivan Busquets, José Granell
How To Train Your Dragon — Christian Mänz, Francois Lambert, Glen McIntosh, Terry Palmer
The Lost Bus — Charlie Noble, Brandon K. McLaughlin, David Zaretti
British Short Animation
Two Black Boys In Paradise — Baz Sells, Dean Atta, Ben Jackson – Winner
Cardboard — J.P. Vine, Michaela Manas Malina
Solstice — Luke Angus
British Short Film
This Is Endometriosis — Georgie Wileman, Matt Houghton, Harriette Wright – Winner
Magid / Zafar — Luis Hindman, Sufiyaan Salam, Aidan Robert Brooks
Nostalgie — Kathryn Ferguson, Stacey Gregg, Marc Robinson, Kath Mattock
Terence — Edem Kelman, Noah Reich
Welcome Home Freckles — Huiju Park, Nathan Hendren
EE Rising Star Award (Voted for by public)
Robert Aramayo – Winner
Miles Caton
Chase Infiniti
Archie Madekwe
Posy Sterling
Alia Bhatt made her stunning debut at the BAFTAs (British Film Academy Awards) at the Royal Festival Hall in London on February 22. The actor was one of the presenters at the awards show and owned the room the moment she walked onto the stage to present the Best Film Not in the English Language award, greeting the audience with a graceful ‘Namaskar’.
