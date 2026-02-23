BAFTAs 2026 winners full list: Farhan Akhtar’s Boong creates history; Leonardo DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another is Best Film

BAFTAs 2026 winners full list: Farhan Akhtar’s Boong won Best Children’s and Family Film award. (Pic: Reuters)

BAFTA Film Awards 2026 winners full list: This year, the BAFTAs were organised at the Royal Festival Hall in London on February 22. The award show saw notable representation from India, with Alia Bhatt presenting the Best Film Not in the English Language award. Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar made history as his production Boong won the Best Children’s and Family Film award — the first-ever win for an Indian production in this category. Similarly, the awards night witnessed several films taking home top honours across categories.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

Let’s take a look at all the winners from the evening:

Best Film

One Battle After Another — Adam Somner, Sara Murphy, Paul Thomas Anderson – Winner

Hamnet — Liza Marshall, Pippa Harris, Nicolas Gonda, Steven Spielberg, Sam Mendes