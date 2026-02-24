BAFTA, BBC apologise to Michael B Jordan, Delroy Lindo after guest with Tourette Syndrome shouts racial slur: ‘The individual has no control’

In its statement, BAFTA clarified that the slur was shouted involuntarily by John Davidson, an executive producer nominated for the film I Swear

By: Entertainment Desk
4 min readChennaiFeb 24, 2026 10:44 AM IST
Michael B. JordanMichael B Jordan poses on the red carpet during the 2026 British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) at the Royal Festival Hall in the Southbank Centre, London, Britain, Feb. 22, 2026. (Photo by Isabel Infantes/Reuters)
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) issued a formal apology to actors Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo after a racial slur was heard in the auditorium while they were presenting an award at the ceremony.

In its statement, BAFTA clarified that the slur was shouted involuntarily by John Davidson, an executive producer nominated for the film I Swear. John, who lives with Tourette Syndrome and is also a Tourette’s campaigner, attributed the outburst to his condition. For the unversed, Tourette Syndrome is a neurological condition that can cause involuntary vocal and physical tics. As per reports, John left the ceremony after the incident but later returned to celebrate the win of Robert Aramayo, who won Best Actor for portraying him in I Swear.

BBC, which didn’t edit out the word initially, also shared an apology. Its spokesperson said: “We apologise that this was not edited out prior to broadcast and it will now be removed from the version on BBC iPlayer.”

BAFTAs statement read:

At the BAFTA Film Awards last night our guests heard very offensive language that carries incomparable trauma and pain for so many. We want to acknowledge the harm this has caused, address what happened and apologise to all.

One of our guests, John Davidson MBE, has Tourette Syndrome and has devoted his life to educating and campaigning for better understanding of this condition. Tourette Syndrome causes involuntary verbal tics, that the individual has no control over. Such tics are in no way a reflection of an individual’s beliefs and are not intentional. John Davidson is an executive producer of the BAFTA nominated film, I Swear, which is based on his life experience.

We take the duty of care to all our guests very seriously and start from a position of inclusion. We took measures to make those in attendance aware of the tics, announcing to the audience before the ceremony began, and throughout, that John was in the room and that they may hear strong language, involuntary noises or movements during the ceremony.

Early in the ceremony a loud tic in the form of a profoundly offensive term was heard by many people in the room. Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were on stage at the time, and we apologise unreservedly to them, and to all those impacted. We would like to thank Michael and Delroy for their incredible dignity and professionalism.

During the ceremony, John chose to leave the auditorium and watch the rest of the ceremony from a screen, and we would like to thank him for his dignity and consideration of others, on what should have been a night of celebration for him.

We take full responsibility for putting our guests in a very difficult situation and we apologise to all. We will learn from this, and keep inclusion at the core of all we do, maintaining our belief in film and storytelling as a critical conduit for compassion and empathy.

BBC issues apology

Along with BAFTA, the BBC also issued an apology to the actors. The broadcaster did not beep out the racial slur during the live transmission, and it remained on BBC iPlayer until Monday. The channel released a statement apologising, saying, “We apologise that this was not edited out prior to broadcast and it will now be removed from the version on BBC iPlayer.”

ALSO READ | Stars descend on the BAFTA film awards, with One Battle After Another and Sinners leading the race

What did John Davidson say?

John Davidson also addressed the incident in a conversation with the BBC and admitted that the outburst was unintentional. He said, “Deeply mortified if anyone considers my involuntary tics to be intentional or to carry any meaning”, adding, “I have spent my life trying to support and empower the Tourette’s community and to teach empathy, kindness and understanding from others and I will continue to do so. I chose to leave the auditorium early into the ceremony as I was aware of the distress my tics were causing.”

How did Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo react?

While Michael B. Jordan has not commented publicly on the incident, Delroy Lindo expressed his discontent while speaking to Vanity Fair at the after-party. He said, “We did what we had to do”.

Also get latest news and top headlines from India and around the World at The Indian Express.

NCERT's new Class 8 book lists 'corruption in judiciary', 'massive backlog' as challenges
NCERT’s new Class 8 book lists ‘corruption in judiciary’, ‘massive backlog’ as challenges
I-T brings Rs 14,601-crore undisclosed offshore investments to tax
'When will I meet him again?': Hema Malini misses Dharmendra 'every single minute' as she asks herself 'is he really gone?'
Don 3's Rs 40 crore row: Ranveer Singh agreed to pay some amount as 'gesture of goodwill', Farhan Akhtar didn't agree; legal recourse advised
'Never carried baggage from the past': Shikhar Dhawan slams social media posts for setting false narratives after second marriage
'Most painful moment of my career': Canadian entrepreneur calls job cut move 'worst emotional experience'
India Women vs Australia Women ​LIVE Cricket Score Updates, 1st ODI: Harmanpreet Kaur wins toss, opts to bat first; Healy returns
Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Cricket Score, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final Day 1 Live: J&K wins the toss, will bat first
India's new federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
Despite US tariffs hike to 15%, most countries better off: Where India, others stand
Subtle red flags of early heart disease in men below 45
Framing distillation as a national security risk, Anthropic claims Chinese labs bypassed access controls to mine Claude’s outputs. On the other hand, Elon Musk accused the company of stealing vast amounts of data to train its models. (Express Image)
Anthropic accuses Chinese AI labs of distilling Claude; Elon Musk calls it 'guilty'
India Women vs Australia Women ​LIVE Cricket Score Updates, 1st ODI: Harmanpreet Kaur wins toss, opts to bat first; Healy returns
