BAFTA Awards 2026 highlights: A history-making win, Timothee Chalamet snubbed, a racial slur and Prince William’s viral confession

The BAFTA Awards ceremony this year, as expected, was full of surprises, snubs, and political references. From Timothee Chalamet’s being snubbed in the Best Actor category to a racial slur hurled towards Sinners star Michael B Jordan, the BAFTAs made heads turn in more ways than one. Here are some of the key highlights from this year’s grand ceremony.

Josh Safdie’s sports dramedy Marty Supreme was nominated in 11 categories, but failed to win in any of them. That makes the Timothee Chalamet-starrer tie a BAFTA record for most losses ever, along with Ken Russell’s 1969 British romance Women In Love and Marc Forster’s 2004 fantasy film Finding Neverland. Marty Supreme was nominated for best film, director, leading actor, supporting actress (Odessa A’zion), casting, original screenplay, production design, cinematography, costume design, film editing, and makeup and hairstyling.

Safdie was, in fact, this year’s most nominated individual at the BAFTAs, in the capacity of a director, a co-producer, a co-writer, and a co-editor. But the biggest upset came for Chalamet, who has been dominating the awards circuit so far with his big wins in the Best Actor category at the Golden Globes and the Critics’ Choice Awards. However, at the BAFTAs, he lost out to an underdog — Robert Aramayo.

The British actor gained the edge for his turn as John Davidson, a real-life man battling the Tourette’s syndrome, in Kirk Jones’ Scottish film I Swear. However, this history won’t repeat itself next month at the Academy Awards as I Swear wasn’t eligible for Oscar nominations since the film will release in American cinemas only later this year.

Robert Aramayo takes the win for Leading Actor in I Swear💫 #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/fdHDmKE600 — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 22, 2026

Racial slur at Michael B Jordan

Throughout the BAFTAs ceremony, there were audible, offensive remarks during key award speeches. One could hear “boring” and “f*k off” when BAFTA chair Sara Putt was addressing the audience. Later, while Sinners star Michael B Jordan and Delroy Lindo were announcing the Best Visual Effects award for James Cameron’s epic fantasy threequel Avatar: Fire and Ash, another remark was heard on the broadcast.

Tourette’s campaigner John Davidson shouted the N-word while Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were on stage at the BAFTA Film Awards Host Alan Cumming thanked the audience for their understanding after several outbursts throughout the event https://t.co/h4Ekla5keG pic.twitter.com/8l6JLh6hHG — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 22, 2026

These remarks came from John Davidson, a Tourette’s syndrome activist who’s also battling with the motor disorder. His life has inspired the film I Swear, for which Aramayo won the Best Actor award. The remark hurled seemed to be a racial slur, the N-word, when Jordan was speaking on the stage.

Between award segments, BAFTAs host Alan Cumming said the viewers “may have noticed” some “strong language” during the show. He thanked everyone for being understanding and for helping to keep the space respectful for all. Later, he apologized if anyone felt offended and explained that the sounds were not intentional, as the tics are involuntary. At one point, Davidson left the auditorium.

‘Free Palestine’ chopped off from broadcast

While BBC chose not to mute the unintentional racial slur by Davidson during its broadcast of the BAFTAs, it did chop off a call to “Free Palestine” mouthed by Akinola Davies Jr, who won the Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer alongside his brother Wale Davies. He ended his speech with “Free Palestine,” which though made it to the live coverage, but was edited from the BBC broadcast that follows 30 minutes later.

My Father’s Shadow takes home the win for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer✨#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/WzmPHjYtrF — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 22, 2026

Sinners makes history

Even though Paul Thomas Anderson’s black comedy action thriller One Battle After Another won the Best Film at the BAFTAs, it was Ryan Coogler’s Sinners which made history at the ceremony. Coogler became the first Black man ever to win the Best Original Screenplay BAFTA. Sinners also became the first movie ever by a Black filmmaker which won in three categories at the BAFTAs — Original Screenplay, Supporting Actor (Wunmi Mosaku as Annie), and Original Score for Ludwig Göransson. These three wins allowed Sinners to surpass the previous record of two wins held by Steve McQueen’s period drama 12 Years A Slave in 2014.

Prince William reacts to uncle Andrew’s arrest

Prince William said he’s not in a “calm state” as he stepped out on the red carpet just days after the arrest of his uncle, Prince Andrew. While speaking on the red carpet, alongside his wife Kate Middleton, the Prince of Wales said he has not yet watched Chloe Zhao’s period drama Hamnet, because he “needed to be in a calm mood” to view it. “I need to be in quite a calm state and I am not at the moment. I will save it.” His comment came just three days after the arrest of his uncle, Prince Andrew, on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

India scores at BAFTAs

India featured prominently at this year’s BAFTAs ceremony. Laxmipriya Devi’s Manipuri coming-of-age film Boong, produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, won the Best Children’s and Family Film. Alia Bhatt dazzled the red carpet and presented the Best Non-English Feature category, partly speaking in Hindi on the stage. Also, late legendary actor Dharmendra was featured in the ceremony’s In Memoriam segment.