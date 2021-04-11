BAFTA Awards 2021: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Tenet and Sound of Metal clinch trophies, check out the full winners’ list

The BAFTA Awards 2021 ceremony is being held over two nights on April 10 and 11. (Photo: Netflix, Warner Bros and Amazon Prime Video)

The 74th edition of British Academy Film Awards, often shortened to BAFTA or Bafta, are being held virtually in London’s Royal Albert Hall. The awards, the British equivalent of the Oscars, honour the best in national and international cinema.

The award ceremony is being held over two nights on April 10 and 11. Eight of the 25 winners were unveiled on April 10. Winners in rest of the categories will be revealed on Monday (April 11).

Sound Of Metal, Tenet, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom are some of the awards season favourites that took home Bafta trophies on the opening night.

Here are the the winners so far as per their categories:

Special Visual Effects

A still from Christopher Nolan’s Tenet. (Photo: Warner Bros) A still from Christopher Nolan’s Tenet. (Photo: Warner Bros)

Tenet

Sound

Sound Of Metal

Production design

Gary Oldman and Amanda Seyfried in Mank. (Photo: Netflix) Gary Oldman and Amanda Seyfried in Mank. (Photo: Netflix)

Mank

Costume design

Chadwick Boseman in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. (Photo: Netflix) Chadwick Boseman in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. (Photo: Netflix)

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Make up and hair

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

British short animation

The Owl and the Pussycat

British short film

The Present

Casting

Rocks

Meanwhile, Indian actor Adarsh Gourav, who has been nominated in the Best Actor category for his performance in Netflix’s The White Tiger, recently opened up about the same and told PTI in an interview, “It really depends on the director you are working with and in Ramin’s case, he did not want us to see the playback so everything that happened has been surprising and overwhelming for me. The BAFTA nomination is really overwhelming. It feels like I’m reading a chapter from a book.”

The White Tiger is Adarsh Gourav’s first leading role in a feature film. It also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao in pivotal roles.