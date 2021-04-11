BAFTA Awards 2021: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Tenet and Sound of Metal clinch trophies, check out the full winners’ list

April 11, 2021 9:19:35 am
The 74th edition of British Academy Film Awards, often shortened to BAFTA or Bafta, are being held virtually in London’s Royal Albert Hall. The awards, the British equivalent of the Oscars, honour the best in national and international cinema.
The award ceremony is being held over two nights on April 10 and 11. Eight of the 25 winners were unveiled on April 10. Winners in rest of the categories will be revealed on Monday (April 11).
Sound Of Metal, Tenet, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom are some of the awards season favourites that took home Bafta trophies on the opening night.
Here are the the winners so far as per their categories:
Special Visual Effects
Tenet
Sound
Sound Of Metal
Production design
Mank
Costume design
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Make up and hair
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
British short animation
The Owl and the Pussycat
British short film
The Present
Casting
Rocks
Meanwhile, Indian actor Adarsh Gourav, who has been nominated in the Best Actor category for his performance in Netflix’s The White Tiger, recently opened up about the same and told PTI in an interview, “It really depends on the director you are working with and in Ramin’s case, he did not want us to see the playback so everything that happened has been surprising and overwhelming for me. The BAFTA nomination is really overwhelming. It feels like I’m reading a chapter from a book.”
The White Tiger is Adarsh Gourav’s first leading role in a feature film. It also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao in pivotal roles.
