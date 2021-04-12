BAFTA 2021: Adarsh Gourav loses best actor trophy to Anthony Hopkins, Nomadland holds sway. Read complete winners’ list

Adarsh Gourav played the leading role of Balram Halwai in The White Tiger. (Photo: Netflix and Lionsgate)

Adarsh Gourav, who was nominated for the BAFTA in the best leading actor category for his performance in Netflix’s The White Tiger, lost the award to Anthony Hopkins. The veteran Welsh actor clinched the trophy for his performance in The Father even as Nomadland took home four awards including the best film nod.

Gourav received praise for his portrayal of Balram Halwai in The White Tiger, which also featured Rajkummar Rao and Priyanka Chopra. The film, directed by Ramin Bahrani, revolves around the character of Balram, a native of Laxmangarh village, who rises from his humble background to become a successful entrepreneur.

The story deals with topics as varied as globalisation, social and economic mobility, caste oppression, morality and so on.

Congratulations to @AnthonyHopkins who wins the Leading Actor BAFTA for his heartbreaking performance in The Father #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/RBNeP7Xrj2 — BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 11, 2021

Gourav had earlier expressed his thoughts about his BAFTA nomination while speaking with PTI. He said, “The BAFTA nomination is really overwhelming. It feels like I’m reading a chapter from a book.”

“See you down the road” 🛣️ Chloé Zhao dedicates the #EEBAFTAs Best Film win for @nomadlandfilm to the nomadic community. pic.twitter.com/QXtAeuRMOC — BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 11, 2021

On the second night of the ceremony, Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland took home the top prize of best film. It also won three more awards, making it the biggest winner of the awards overall. Zhao also won the best director BAFTA, becoming only the second woman to receive the honour, and first of colour.

Nomadland also won in best cinematography (for Joshua James Richards) and best actress (for Frances McDormand).

The film stars McDormand as a middle-aged woman who loses her job and becomes a nomad, living in her van and picking up short-term work opportunities. The film was an exploration of America’s nomad community.

The Original Screenplay award goes to Emerald Fennell’s revenge tale, Promising Young Woman. #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/EFzBpwKSXc — BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 11, 2021

Emerald Fennell’s Promising Young Woman, starring Carey Mulligan, was declared the best British film. The Father, apart from the best leading actor trophy, also took home the best adapted screenplay award.

Daniel Kaluuya won in the best supporting actor category for Judas and the Black Messiah. Yuh-Jung Youn was declared the winner in the best supporting actress category for Minari. The latter joked that the award meant more to her as the British were “snobbish”.

🙌 Congrats to Yuh-Jung Youn, who stole our hearts in @MinariMovie and takes the BAFTA for Supporting Actress at tonight’s #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/NRtX1MadBH — BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 11, 2021

Thomas Vinterberg’s Danish film Another Round (original title Druk), starring Mads Mikkelsen, won in the best foreign film category.

Pixar’s Soul took home the best animated film trophy, bolstering its chances of an Oscar statuette further.

Earlier, on the opening night, Sound of Metal had won the trophies in the sound and editing categories. Tenet was declared the film with best visual effects. Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom won in the Costume design and Make up and hair categories.

BAFTAs are British equivalent to Oscars. They honour the best in national and international cinema.

Eight of the 25 winners were unveiled on April 10. Winners in the rest of the categories were revealed on April 11.

Complete list of winners at BAFTA 2021

Best Actor: Anthony Hopkins for The Father

Best Film: Nomadland

Best Animated Film: Soul

Best Director: Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Outstanding British Film: Promising Young Woman

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer: His House, Remi Weekes (Writer/Director)

Best Film Not In English Language: Another Round

Best Documentary: My Octopus Teacher

Best Original Screenplay: Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell

Best Adapted Screenplay: The Father, Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller

Best Leading Actress: Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Best Leading Actor: Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Best Supporting Actress: Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Best Supporting Actor: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Original Score: Soul, Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

Best Casting: Rocks

Best Cinematography: Nomadland

Bafta Academy Fellowship: Ang Lee

EE Rising Star award: Bukky Bakray

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer: His House, Remi Weekes (Writer/Director)

Editing: Sound of Metal, Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

Production Design: Mank, Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale

Costume Design: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Ann Roth

Special Visual Effects: Tenet, Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley

Make up & Hair: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Matiki Anoff, Larry M. Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal

Sound: Sound of Metal, Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortés, Michelle Couttolenc

British Short Animation: The Owl and The Pussycat, Mole Hill, Laura Duncalf

British Short Film: The Present, Farah Nabulsi