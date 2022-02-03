BAFTA 2022: Denis Villeneuve’s Dune leads with 11 nominations

February 3, 2022 6:48:39 pm
The nominations for BAFTA 2022 were announced on Thursday with Denis Villeneuve’s Dune leading the pack with 11 nominations. Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog and Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast have scored eight and six nominations, respectively.
In the performance categories, there are some first-time nominees. Notably, actors like Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter), Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos) are missing from the nomination list. Overall, 19 of the 24 performance slots have been occupied by first-time nominees.
Here is a list of BAFTA 2022 nominees:
Best Film
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Licorice Pizza
The Power Of The Dog
Outstanding British Film
After Love
Ali & Ava
Belfast
Boiling Point
Cyrano
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
House Of Gucci
Last Night In Soho
No Time To Die
Passing
Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer
After Love, Aleem Khan (writer/director)
Boiling Point, James Cummings (writer), Hester Ruoff (producer) [also written by Philip Barantini and produced by Bart Ruspoli]
The Harder They Fall, Jeymes Samuel (writer/director) [Also written by Boaz Yakin]
Keyboard Fantasies, Posy Dixon (writer/director), Liv Proctor (producer)
Passing, Rebecca Hall (writer/director)
Film Not In The English Language
Drive My Car
The Hand Of God
Parallel Mothers
Petite Maman
The Worst Person In The World
Documentary
Becoming Cousteau
Cow
Flee
The Rescue
Summer Of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Animated Film
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells Vs The Machines
Director
After Love, Aleem Khan
Drive My Car, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
Happening, Audrey Diwan
Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson
The Power Of The Dog, Jane Campion
Titane, Julia Ducournau
Original Screenplay
Being The Ricardos, Aaron Sorkin
Belfast, Kenneth Branagh
Don’t Look Up, Adam Mckay
King Richard, Zach Baylin
Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson
Adapted Screenplay
Coda, Siân Heder
Drive My Car, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
Dune, Denis Villeneuve
The Lost Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal
The Power Of The Dog, Jane Campion
Leading Actress
Lady Gaga, House Of Gucci
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Emilia Jones, Coda
Renate Reinsve, The Worst Person In The World
Joanna Scanlan, After Love
Tessa Thompson, Passing
Leading Actor
Adeel Akhtar, Ali & Ava
Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power Of The Dog
Leonardo Dicaprio, Don’t Look Up
Stephen Graham, Boiling Point
Will Smith, King Richard
Supporting Actress
Caitríona Balfe, Belfast
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Ariana Debose, West Side Story
Ann Dowd, Mass
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Ruth Negga, Passing
Supporting Actor
Mike Faist, West Side Story
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, Coda
Woody Norman, C’mon C’mon
Jesse Plemons, The Power Of The Dog
Kodi Smit-Mcphee, The Power Of The Dog
Original Score
Being The Ricardos, Daniel Pemberton
Don’t Look Up, Nicholas Britell
Dune, Hans Zimmer
The French Dispatch, Alexandre Desplat
The Power Of The Dog, Jonny Greenwood
Casting
Boiling Point, Carolyn Mcleod
Dune, Francine, Maisler
The Hand Of God, Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco
King Richard, Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman
West Side Story, Cindy Tolan
Cinematography
Dune Greig, Fraser
Nightmare Alley, Dan Laustsen
No Time To Die, Linus Sandgren
The Power Of The Dog, Ari Wegner
The Tragedy Of Macbeth, Bruno Delbonnel
Editing
Belfast, Úna Ní Dhonghaíle
Dune, Joe Walker
Licorice Pizza, Andy Jurgensen
No Time To Die, Tom Cross, Elliot Graham
Summer Of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised), Joshua L. Pearson
Production Design
Cyrano, Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
Dune, Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos
The French Dispatch, Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo
Nightmare Alley, Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau
West Side Story, Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo
Costume Design
Cruella, Jenny Beavan
Cyrano, Massimo Cantini Parrini
Dune, Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West
The French Dispatch, Milena Canonero
Nightmare Alley, Luis Sequeira
Make Up & Hair
Cruella, Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne
Cyrano, Alessandro Bertolazzi, Siân Miller
Dune, Love Larson, Donald Mowat
The Eyes Of Tammy Faye, Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh
House Of Gucci, Frederic Aspiras, Jane Carboni, Giuliano Mariana, Sarah Nicole Tanno
