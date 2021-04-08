BAFTA 2021: Priyanka Chopra, Renée Zellweger, Hugh Grant, Tom Hiddleston and others to present awards

The EE British Academy Film Awards Weekend will take place on April 10-11 at the Royal Albert Hall, London. (Photo: BAFTA/Twitter)

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra is set to rub shoulders with Hollywood biggies like Hugh Grant, Tom Hiddleston, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Asim Chaudhry, Cynthia Erivo, Anna Kendrick, James McAvoy, David Oyelowo, Sophie Cookson, Phoebe Dynevor, Richard Grant, Felicity Jones, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Pedro Pascal and Jonathan Pryce as a presenter at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards 2021.

Stars like Rose Byrne, Andra Day, Anna Kendrick and Renée Zellweger will join the aforementioned from Los Angeles.

The official Twitter handle of BAFTA revealed the names on Thursday. Along with a collage of pictures of the presenters, it tweeted, “We’re thrilled to announce that the presenters at the #EEBAFTAs will include @twhiddleston, @priyankachopra, @HackedOffHugh, @gugumbatharaw and so many more! Tune in to see them all THIS SUNDAY at 7PM on @BBCOne.”

Prince William, along with three-time BAFTA award-winning costume designer Jenny Beavan and makeup and hair designer Sharon Martin, will speak on filming in lockdown and the craft of filmmaking.

The EE British Academy Film Awards Weekend will take place on April 10-11 at the Royal Albert Hall, London. Leslie Odom Jr., who’s also been nominated for supporting actor, will perform on “Speak Now” from One Night in Miami.

This year, the nominees will join the show virtually alongside a virtual audience. A total of 17 awards will be announced, including the public-voted EE Rising Star Award. Ace filmmaker Ang Lee will also be honoured with the Fellowship.