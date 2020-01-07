BAFTA 2020 nominations: The complete list

Joaquin Phoenix-starrer Joker, one of the most controversial yet admired movies of 2019, is leading the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) nominations with 11 nods while The Irishman and 1960s-set Once Upon a Time in Hollywood also feature prominently in the list.
The nominations are a major Oscar boost for Joker, which was recognised at the just-concluded Golden Globes for the best actor-drama for Phoenix and best original score. The film is nominated in almost all the key categories including the best picture, best director for Todd Phillips, actor, cinematography, score, adapted screenplay and editing.
In the best picture category the film will fight it out with Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman and Quentin Tarantino’s revisionist tale Once Upon a Time… besides Sam Mendes’ Golden Globe-winner 1917 and South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon Ho’s class satire Parasite, which has also snagged nominations in categories such as best director, original screenplay and foreign film.
Both the directors and the actors nominees list is highly competitive this year, featuring the usual suspects in Mendes, Scorsese, Phillips, Tarantino and Bong.
In the best actor category, Phoenix will face a tough fight from Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Adam Driver (Marriage Story), Taron Egerton (Rocketman) and Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes).
Renee Zellweger, this year’s best actress-drama Golden Globe winner for Judy, will compete with Jesse Buckley (Wild Rose), Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story), Saoirse Ronan (Little Women) and Charlize Theron (Bombshell).
The best supporting actor category is populated by acting heavy-weights like Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes), Al Pacino (The Irishman) and Joe Pesci (The Irishman) with Brad Pitt being the youngest in the list.
Margot Robbie had a great year in cinema and that’s reflected in the Bafta nominations where she is competing against herself in the best supporting actress category with films Bombshell and Once Upon….
Laura Dern is the front-runner this year for her role of an empathic lawyer in Marriage Story while Johansson also features in the supporting list for her role of a mother in Jojo Rabbit alongside her Black Widow co-star Florence Pugh (Little Women).
Besides Parasite, the original screenplay features titles such as Booksmart, Knives Out, Marriage Story and Once Upon….The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Little Women and The Two Popes are up for best adapted screenplay Bafta.
Here is the complete list of nominations.
Best film
1917
The Irishman
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Best British film
1917
Bait
For Sama
Rocketman
Sorry We Missed You
The Two Popes
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
Bait – Mark Jenkin (writer/director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (producers)
For Sama – Waad Al-Kateab (director/producer), Edward Watts (director)
Maiden – Alex Holmes (director)
Only You – Harry Wootliff (writer/director)
Retablo – Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (writer/director)
Film not in the English language
The Farewell
For Sama
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Also see | Golden Globes 2020 winners
Best documentary
American Factory
Apollo 11
Diego Maradona
For Sama
The Great Hack
Best animated film
Frozen II
Klaus
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Toy Story 4
Best director
1917 – Sam Mendes
The Irishman – Martin Scorsese
Joker – Todd Phillips
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
Parasite – Bong Joon-ho
Best original screenplay
Booksmart – Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman
Knives Out – Rian Johnson
Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
Parasite – Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-ho
Best adapted screenplay
The Irishman -Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi
Joker – Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
Little Women – Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes – Anthony Mccarten
Best actress
Jessie Buckley – Wild Rose
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renée Zellweger – Judy
Best actor
Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Taron Egerton – Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes
Best supporting actress
Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh – Little Women
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Margot Robbie – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best supporting actor
Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best score
1917
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best cinematography
1917
The Irishman
Joker
Le Mans ’66
The Lighthouse
Best editing
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Le Mans ’66
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best production design
1917
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best costume design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Judy
Little Women
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best makeup and hair
1917
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Rocketman
Best sound
1917
Joker
Le Mans ’66
Rocketman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best special visual effects
1917
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
Star Wars: the Rise of Skywalker
Best British short animation
Grandad Was a Romantic
In Her Boots
The Magic Boat
Best British short film
Azaar
Goldfish
Kamali
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
The Trap
EE rising star award (voted for by the public)
Awkwafina
Jack Lowden
Kaitlyn Dever
Kelvin Harrison Jr
Micheal Ward
Bafta fellowship
Kathleen Kennedy
(With inputs from PTI)
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App