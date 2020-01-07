Follow Us:
BAFTA 2020 nominations: The complete list

Joaquin Phoenix's Joker has bagged the maximum number of nominations, and is facing stiff competition from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and The Irishman.

Published: January 7, 2020 5:15:59 pm
joker and once upon a time BAFTAs 2020 will be held on February 2. 

Joaquin Phoenix-starrer Joker, one of the most controversial yet admired movies of 2019, is leading the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) nominations with 11 nods while The Irishman and 1960s-set Once Upon a Time in Hollywood also feature prominently in the list.

The nominations are a major Oscar boost for Joker, which was recognised at the just-concluded Golden Globes for the best actor-drama for Phoenix and best original score. The film is nominated in almost all the key categories including the best picture, best director for Todd Phillips, actor, cinematography, score, adapted screenplay and editing.

In the best picture category the film will fight it out with Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman and Quentin Tarantino’s revisionist tale Once Upon a Time… besides Sam Mendes’ Golden Globe-winner 1917 and South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon Ho’s class satire Parasite, which has also snagged nominations in categories such as best director, original screenplay and foreign film.

Both the directors and the actors nominees list is highly competitive this year, featuring the usual suspects in Mendes, Scorsese, Phillips, Tarantino and Bong.

In the best actor category, Phoenix will face a tough fight from Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Adam Driver (Marriage Story), Taron Egerton (Rocketman) and Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes).

joaquin phoenix joker Joaquin Phoenix in a still from Joker.

Renee Zellweger, this year’s best actress-drama Golden Globe winner for Judy, will compete with Jesse Buckley (Wild Rose), Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story), Saoirse Ronan (Little Women) and Charlize Theron (Bombshell).

The best supporting actor category is populated by acting heavy-weights like Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes), Al Pacino (The Irishman) and Joe Pesci (The Irishman) with Brad Pitt being the youngest in the list.

Margot Robbie had a great year in cinema and that’s reflected in the Bafta nominations where she is competing against herself in the best supporting actress category with films Bombshell and Once Upon….

Laura Dern is the front-runner this year for her role of an empathic lawyer in Marriage Story while Johansson also features in the supporting list for her role of a mother in Jojo Rabbit alongside her Black Widow co-star Florence Pugh (Little Women).

Besides Parasite, the original screenplay features titles such as Booksmart, Knives Out, Marriage Story and Once Upon….The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Little Women and The Two Popes are up for best adapted screenplay Bafta.

netflix's the irishman Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman is currently streaming on Netflix.

Here is the complete list of nominations.

Best film

1917
The Irishman
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite

Best British film

1917
Bait
For Sama
Rocketman
Sorry We Missed You
The Two Popes

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

Bait – Mark Jenkin (writer/director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (producers)
For Sama – Waad Al-Kateab (director/producer), Edward Watts (director)
Maiden – Alex Holmes (director)
Only You – Harry Wootliff (writer/director)
Retablo – Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (writer/director)

Film not in the English language

The Farewell
For Sama
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Also see | Golden Globes 2020 winners

Best documentary

American Factory
Apollo 11
Diego Maradona
For Sama
The Great Hack

Frozen 2 box office A poster of Frozen 2.

Best animated film

Frozen II
Klaus
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Toy Story 4

Best director

1917 – Sam Mendes
The Irishman – Martin Scorsese
Joker – Todd Phillips
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
Parasite – Bong Joon-ho

Best original screenplay 

Booksmart – Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman
Knives Out – Rian Johnson
Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
Parasite – Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-ho

Best adapted screenplay

The Irishman -Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi
Joker – Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
Little Women – Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes – Anthony Mccarten

Best actress

Jessie Buckley – Wild Rose
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renée Zellweger – Judy

Best actor

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Taron Egerton – Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

Best supporting actress

Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh – Little Women
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Margot Robbie – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best supporting actor

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best score

1917
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best cinematography

1917
The Irishman
Joker
Le Mans ’66
The Lighthouse

Best editing

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Le Mans ’66
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best production design

1917
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best costume design

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Judy
Little Women
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best makeup and hair

1917
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Rocketman

Best sound

1917
Joker
Le Mans ’66
Rocketman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best special visual effects

1917
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
Star Wars: the Rise of Skywalker

Best British short animation

Grandad Was a Romantic
In Her Boots
The Magic Boat

Best British short film

Azaar
Goldfish
Kamali
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
The Trap

EE rising star award (voted for by the public)

Awkwafina
Jack Lowden
Kaitlyn Dever
Kelvin Harrison Jr
Micheal Ward

Bafta fellowship

Kathleen Kennedy

(With inputs from PTI)




