BAFTA 2020 nominations: The complete list

Joaquin Phoenix-starrer Joker, one of the most controversial yet admired movies of 2019, is leading the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) nominations with 11 nods while The Irishman and 1960s-set Once Upon a Time in Hollywood also feature prominently in the list.

The nominations are a major Oscar boost for Joker, which was recognised at the just-concluded Golden Globes for the best actor-drama for Phoenix and best original score. The film is nominated in almost all the key categories including the best picture, best director for Todd Phillips, actor, cinematography, score, adapted screenplay and editing.

In the best picture category the film will fight it out with Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman and Quentin Tarantino’s revisionist tale Once Upon a Time… besides Sam Mendes’ Golden Globe-winner 1917 and South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon Ho’s class satire Parasite, which has also snagged nominations in categories such as best director, original screenplay and foreign film.

Both the directors and the actors nominees list is highly competitive this year, featuring the usual suspects in Mendes, Scorsese, Phillips, Tarantino and Bong.

In the best actor category, Phoenix will face a tough fight from Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Adam Driver (Marriage Story), Taron Egerton (Rocketman) and Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes).

Joaquin Phoenix in a still from Joker. Joaquin Phoenix in a still from Joker.

Renee Zellweger, this year’s best actress-drama Golden Globe winner for Judy, will compete with Jesse Buckley (Wild Rose), Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story), Saoirse Ronan (Little Women) and Charlize Theron (Bombshell).

The best supporting actor category is populated by acting heavy-weights like Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes), Al Pacino (The Irishman) and Joe Pesci (The Irishman) with Brad Pitt being the youngest in the list.

Margot Robbie had a great year in cinema and that’s reflected in the Bafta nominations where she is competing against herself in the best supporting actress category with films Bombshell and Once Upon….

Laura Dern is the front-runner this year for her role of an empathic lawyer in Marriage Story while Johansson also features in the supporting list for her role of a mother in Jojo Rabbit alongside her Black Widow co-star Florence Pugh (Little Women).

Besides Parasite, the original screenplay features titles such as Booksmart, Knives Out, Marriage Story and Once Upon….The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Little Women and The Two Popes are up for best adapted screenplay Bafta.

Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman is currently streaming on Netflix. Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman is currently streaming on Netflix.

Here is the complete list of nominations.

Best film

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Best British film

1917

Bait

For Sama

Rocketman

Sorry We Missed You

The Two Popes

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

Bait – Mark Jenkin (writer/director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (producers)

For Sama – Waad Al-Kateab (director/producer), Edward Watts (director)

Maiden – Alex Holmes (director)

Only You – Harry Wootliff (writer/director)

Retablo – Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (writer/director)

Film not in the English language

The Farewell

For Sama

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Best documentary

American Factory

Apollo 11

Diego Maradona

For Sama

The Great Hack

A poster of Frozen 2. A poster of Frozen 2.

Best animated film

Frozen II

Klaus

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Toy Story 4

Best director

1917 – Sam Mendes

The Irishman – Martin Scorsese

Joker – Todd Phillips

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino

Parasite – Bong Joon-ho

Best original screenplay

Booksmart – Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman

Knives Out – Rian Johnson

Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino

Parasite – Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-ho

Best adapted screenplay

The Irishman -Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi

Joker – Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

Little Women – Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes – Anthony Mccarten

Best actress

Jessie Buckley – Wild Rose

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Renée Zellweger – Judy

Best actor

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Taron Egerton – Rocketman

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

Best supporting actress

Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh – Little Women

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Margot Robbie – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best supporting actor

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best score

1917

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best cinematography

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Le Mans ’66

The Lighthouse

Best editing

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Le Mans ’66

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best production design

1917

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best costume design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Judy

Little Women

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best makeup and hair

1917

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Rocketman

Best sound

1917

Joker

Le Mans ’66

Rocketman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best special visual effects

1917

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

Star Wars: the Rise of Skywalker

Best British short animation

Grandad Was a Romantic

In Her Boots

The Magic Boat

Best British short film

Azaar

Goldfish

Kamali

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

The Trap

EE rising star award (voted for by the public)

Awkwafina

Jack Lowden

Kaitlyn Dever

Kelvin Harrison Jr

Micheal Ward

Bafta fellowship

Kathleen Kennedy

