Bad Boys for Life trailer: Will Smith and Martin Lawrence promise a ride full of laughter and slick action

The trailer of the highly anticipated third installment of the Bad Boys franchise, Bad Boys for Life, is out. Not surprisingly, the nearly three-minute video, featuring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence prominently, packs a punch.

Bad Boys (1995) and Bad Boys II (2003) found many takers due to two reasons — humour and action. And the third time around, the boys have brought their A game to the table, throwing jokes and one-liners left, right and centre.

Both Will Smith and Martin Lawrence will once again be reprising their roles of detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett. The film’s announcement was made last year in October. It has mainly been shot in Miami and Atlanta.

Bad Boys for Life is directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. The movie has been co-produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and Will Smith.

The earlier two films, which had been helmed by Michael Bay, had not received favourable reviews. However, they had been loved by a good section of the audience which is the case with most Bay movies.

Bad Boys for Life will release on January 17, 2020 in the US.