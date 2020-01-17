Follow Us:
Bad Boys for Life releasing in India on January 31

Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, Bad Boys for Life will also feature Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Paola Nunez, Kate del Castillo, Nicky Jam, and Joe Pantoliano.

By: PTI | Mumbai | Published: January 17, 2020 3:38:58 pm
Bad Boyd For Life Bad Boys for Life, starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in lead roles, a follow-up to the franchise’s previous two entries, Bad Boys (1995) and Bad Boys II (2003).

Bad Boys for Life, the much-awaited threequel to Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s Bad Boys franchise, will release in India on January 31.

The announcement was made by studio Sony Pictures Entertainment India on Friday.

The third part will see Smith and Lawrence reprising their fan-favourite characters of detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, respectively.

The story follows Lowrey and Burnett who reunite once again when someone starts murdering people involved in an old case.

The film is a follow-up to the franchise’s previous two entries, Bad Boys (1995) and Bad Boys II (2003).

Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, “Bad Boys for Life” will also feature Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Paola Nunez, Kate del Castillo, Nicky Jam, and Joe Pantoliano.

