scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

Babylon’s first reactions divides critics: ‘A Scorsese coke film by a squeaky clean director’

Babylon has been written and directed by Damien Chazelle and stars popular faces like Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Tobey Maguire in pivotal roles. The film releases in cinemas on December 23.

margot robbieMargot Robbie in a still from Babylon.

Acclaimed filmmaker Damien Chazelle’s recent outing as a director, Babylon, has drawn a largely mixed response from the critics, with some claiming that the movie is a dazzling love letter to old Hollywood, while others stating it’s a muddled mess of lofty themes.

The New York Times’ film critic Kyle Buchanan seemed moved by the visuals and sounds of Babylon as he tweeted, “That indescribable feeling we get when the lights begin to dim and an elephant shits directly into the camera lens. Not just entertained, but somehow reborn together. Dazzling images of someone getting a golden shower. Sound that I can feel.”

Also Read |Barbie first look: A perfectly cast Margot Robbie drives pink convertible in this reveal

American film critic Scott Menzel of We Live Entertainment wrote, “Babylon is an ambitious mess of a film. I don’t even know where to begin with this one but the tone is all over the place. Margot Robbie tries but the script fails her. A love letter to cinema that made me hate cinema.”

Cheat Sheet’s Jeff Nelson thought the feature was a daring epic as he mentioned in his post, “#Babylon/#BabylonMovie is a daring Hollywood epic that utterly shocks the senses. Margot Robbie and Diego Calva give huge performances. Damien Chazelle incorporates his signature musicality and movement throughout. Justin Hurwitz’s score is one hell of a wall of sound.”

Variety’s Courtney Howard called the Chazelle directorial ‘outrageous,’ writing, “Damien Chazelle’s #BabylonMovie is a dazzling, dizzying cacophony of demented depravity. ❤️d! A rebellious, outrageous portrait of golden-era hedonistic Hollywood. Margot Robbie is a live wire. Diego Calva is sensational. Awe-inducing costume & production design.”

Entertainment Weekly’s Joshua Rothkopf tweeted, “Damien Chazelle brings buckets of energy to BABYLON, but it’s never not pounding and obvious and, finally, uninsightful. Everything about it is borrowed — even down to Tobey Maguire stealing the film as its Alfred Molina. A Scorsese coke film by a squeaky clean director.”

Another Variety writer, Clayton Davis, felt, “#Babylon feels like if someone read Damien Chazelle the story of Sodom and Gomorrah and then he said, ‘hold my beer!’ High octane, cocaine-inducing trip. First half is great. Likely the internet’s new favorite movie of all-time. Margot Robbie and Justin Hurwitz are your stars.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...Premium
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectivesPremium
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectives
Delhi Confidential: Amid hectic campaign schedule, Union Minister Rupala ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Amid hectic campaign schedule, Union Minister Rupala ...
From UAVs to refuellers: How Israel is helping India keep an eye on LACPremium
From UAVs to refuellers: How Israel is helping India keep an eye on LAC

Babylon has been written and directed by Damien Chazelle and stars popular faces like Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt and Tobey Maguire in pivotal roles. The film releases in cinemas on December 23.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-11-2022 at 11:56:35 am
Next Story

Many flags but no Ivanka

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

aishwarya rai bachchan
Aaradhya Bachchan turns 11: Aishwarya Rai shares the most adorable photos of her darling daughter
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 17: Latest News
Advertisement