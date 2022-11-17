Babylon’s first reactions divides critics: ‘A Scorsese coke film by a squeaky clean director’

Acclaimed filmmaker Damien Chazelle’s recent outing as a director, Babylon, has drawn a largely mixed response from the critics, with some claiming that the movie is a dazzling love letter to old Hollywood, while others stating it’s a muddled mess of lofty themes.

The New York Times’ film critic Kyle Buchanan seemed moved by the visuals and sounds of Babylon as he tweeted, “That indescribable feeling we get when the lights begin to dim and an elephant shits directly into the camera lens. Not just entertained, but somehow reborn together. Dazzling images of someone getting a golden shower. Sound that I can feel.”

American film critic Scott Menzel of We Live Entertainment wrote, “Babylon is an ambitious mess of a film. I don’t even know where to begin with this one but the tone is all over the place. Margot Robbie tries but the script fails her. A love letter to cinema that made me hate cinema.”

#Babylon/#BabylonMovie is a daring Hollywood epic that utterly shocks the senses. Margot Robbie and Diego Calva give huge performances. Damien Chazelle incorporates his signature musicality and movement throughout. Justin Hurwitz’s score is one hell of a wall of sound. pic.twitter.com/RTlL9WhaKa — Jeff Nelson (@SirJeffNelson) November 15, 2022

#Babylon feels like if someone read Damien Chazelle the story of Sodom and Gomorrah and then he said, “hold my beer!”

High octane, cocaine-inducing trip. First half is great. Likely the internet’s new favorite movie of all-time. Margot Robbie and Justin Hurwitz are your stars. pic.twitter.com/aM3rru1so0 — Clayton Davis – Stand with 🇺🇦 (@ByClaytonDavis) November 15, 2022

Damien Chazelle brings buckets of energy to BABYLON, but it’s never not pounding and obvious and, finally, uninsightful. Everything about it is borrowed — even down to Tobey Maguire stealing the film as its Alfred Molina. A Scorsese coke film by a squeaky clean director. — Joshua Rothkopf (@joshrothkopf) November 15, 2022

Variety’s Courtney Howard called the Chazelle directorial ‘outrageous,’ writing, “Damien Chazelle’s #BabylonMovie is a dazzling, dizzying cacophony of demented depravity. ❤️d! A rebellious, outrageous portrait of golden-era hedonistic Hollywood. Margot Robbie is a live wire. Diego Calva is sensational. Awe-inducing costume & production design.”

Babylon has been written and directed by Damien Chazelle and stars popular faces like Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt and Tobey Maguire in pivotal roles. The film releases in cinemas on December 23.