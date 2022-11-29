Babylon trailer: Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt star in Damien Chazelle’s old-Hollywood trip

La La Land director Damien Chazelle is back to making movies about Hollywood and the trailer of his next film Babylon is out. Starring Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Diego Calva and Tobey Maguire in key roles, Babylon is set in old Hollywood but this time, Damien hasn’t romanticised it the way he did in his 2016 Oscar-winning film La La Land.

Brad plays the aging movie star who takes Diego’s character under his wing. Margot plays the ‘wild child’ who is on the precipice of stardom. Tobey certainly looks the most intriguing here and demands another look, even in the trailer.

Watch Babylon trailer here:

Babylon was recently screened for critics where it received polarised reactions. The New York Times’ film critic Kyle Buchanan seemed moved by the visuals and sounds of Babylon as he tweeted, “That indescribable feeling we get when the lights begin to dim and an elephant shits directly into the camera lens. Not just entertained, but somehow reborn together. Dazzling images of someone getting a golden shower. Sound that I can feel.”

Variety’s Clayton Davis wrote, “#Babylon feels like if someone read Damien Chazelle the story of Sodom and Gomorrah and then he said, ‘hold my beer!’ High octane, cocaine-inducing trip. First half is great. Likely the internet’s new favorite movie of all-time. Margot Robbie and Justin Hurwitz are your stars.”

Apart from La La Land, Damien Chazelle is known for helming First Man and Whiplash. Babylon releases in theatres on December 23.