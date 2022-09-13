scorecardresearch
Babylon trailer: Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie reunite for a wild Hollywood ride, watch video

Babylon also stars the likes of Tobey Maguire, Samara Weaving and Olivia Wilde. The film releases on December 25 in the US, and will have a wider release on January 6, just in time for the Oscars.

brad pittBrad Pitt in Babylon.

The first full trailer of Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie-starrer fever dream of a movie, Babylon, is out. The promo promises a wild ride into the bylanes of Hollywood, when silent movies were starting to make way for talkies.

Robbie stars as an aspiring actress, while Pitt plays an established Hollywood star who likes to keep things funky.

So far, the visuals look chaotic but spectacular at the same time, and this already looks like an Oscar bait movie, with previous nominee Damien Chazelle at the helm.

The official synopsis of the film reads, “From Damien Chazelle, ‘Babylon’ is an original epic set in 1920s Los Angeles led by Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva, with an ensemble cast including Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li and Jean Smart. A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, it traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood.”

Also Read |Brad Pitt on playing a philosophical assassin in Bullet Train: ‘He’s a chump’

Babylon also stars the likes of Tobey Maguire, Samara Weaving and Olivia Wilde. The film releases on December 25 in the US, and will have a wider release on January 6, just in time for the Oscars.

