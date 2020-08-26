Kate Winslet, Jennifer Hudson and Glenn Close join VR animation Baba Yaga

Baba Yaga, starring Kate Winslet, Jennifer Hudson and Glenn Close will be available on Oculus Quest later this year. (Photo: Baobab Studios/Twitter)

Actors Glenn Close, Kate Winslet and Jennifer Hudson have boarded Baobab Studios’ VR animation short film Baba Yaga.

Fronted by Star Wars star Daisy Ridley, the film is set to have its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival.

The short is written directed by Eric Darnell of Madagascar franchise fame and co-directed by Mathias Chelebourg, reported Variety.

In Baba Yaga, the viewer is the main character as they travel through the dark and mystic fairytale in which their choices impact the ending of the story.

The main character will be accompanied by their 10-year-old sister Magda (voiced by Ridley), as they search a magical Forest (Hudson) for a plant that can cure their mother, Chief’s (Close) sickness, but must be wary of the wicked witch, Baba Yaga (Winslet), who lives there.

The short is a modern take on the Slavic folklore of Baba Yaga, an ogress who kills and eats her victims, mostly children.

Hudson is doubling down as an executive producer along with Maureen Fan, Larry Cutler, and Kane Lee.

Baba Yaga will be available exclusively on Oculus Quest later this year.

