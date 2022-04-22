Aziz Ansari’s Being Mortal suspends production after Bill Murray is accused of inappropriate behaviour

Searchlight Pictures has suspended production on Aziz Ansari‘s directorial Being Mortal, following an allegation of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ against veteran actor Bill Murray, reported Deadline.

The studio had earlier confirmed the halt in production in a letter to the cast and crew, citing a ‘recent complaint’ for their decision, reported Variety.

“Late last week, we were made aware of a complaint, and we immediately looked into it. After reviewing the circumstances, it has been decided that production cannot continue at this time. We are truly grateful to all of you for everything you’ve put into this project. Our hope is to resume production and (we) are working with Aziz and (producer Youree Henley) to figure out that timing. Production will be in touch with you to share details on the wrap, and we will let you know as soon as we have more information to share,” the letter read.

The Searchlight Pictures project marks Ansari’s directorial debut and he also stars in the movie. At this point, the gravity of allegations is not clear and we do not know if Murray will be involved in the project in future and if the film will still release in 2023 as it was scheduled to.

Murray, 71, has been active in Hollywood for more than forty years. He has been a part of some of the most loved movies of the 1980s and 1990s. The list includes Groundhog Day, Ghostbusters, Caddyshack, Rushmore, and so on. He was last seen reprising the role of Dr. Peter Venkman in Ghostbusters: Afterlife last year. He will next be seen in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Asteroid City, and The Greatest Beer Run Ever.

Being Mortal is based on the acclaimed and best-selling non-fiction book titled Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End by American surgeon Atul Gawande.

In the book, Gawande makes the argument that medicine should not only improve lives, but also smoothen the process of death. He also delves into how hospice care can make sure in their last moments the infirm and the elderly can maintain their dignity. Principal photography began at the end of March and the film had reportedly completed half of its scheduled production before halting.

(With PTI inputs)