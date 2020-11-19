scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, November 19, 2020
Top news

Awkwafina joins Mahershala Ali starrer Swan Song

Awkwafina, who won a Golden Globe for her role in The Farewell, will essay the role of Kate, the close friend and confidant of Mahershala Ali's character in Swan Song.

By: PTI | Los Angeles | November 19, 2020 4:10:02 pm
awkwafinaAwkwafina won a Golden Globe for her role in The Farewell. (Photo: Awkwafina/Instagram)

Actor Awkwafina has boarded the cast of Oscar winner Mahershala Ali’s movie Swan Song at Apple TV Plus.

To be written and directed by filmmaker Benjamin Cleary, the film will also feature Ali’s Moonlight co-star Naomie Harris.

Ali will star as Cameron in the genre-bending drama set in the near future, exploring how far someone will go to build a happier life for the people they love.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

According to Variety, Harris will be playing Poppy, Cameron’s wife and true soulmate.

Awkwafina, who won a Golden Globe for her role in The Farewell, will essay the role of Kate, the close friend and confidant of Ali’s character.

Apple is producing the project with Anonymous Content and Concordia Studio.

Adam Shulman and Jacob Perlin will back the project on behalf of Anonymous Content, along with Ali.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

shah rukh khan, varun dhawan, john abraham, vicky kaushal
12 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Nov 19: Latest News

Advertisement