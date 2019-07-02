Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay in talks to join The Little Mermaid live-action

Awkwafina and Jacob Tremblay are in negotiations to be a part of Disney’s upcoming live-action version of The Little Mermaid.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, if the deal is through Tremblay will lend his voice to Flounder and Awkwafina would play Scuttle.

Flounder is Ariel’s best friend, who is a fish. Jason Marin voiced him in the 1989 animated film.

Awkwafina’s Scuttle is a seagull friend of the little mermaid. Buddy Hackett voiced the character in the original movie.

Melissa McCarthy is already in talks to play the antagonist, Ursula, the sea witch.

Rob Marshall is directing The Little Mermaid from a script penned by David Magee.

The story revolves around Hans Christian Andersen’s fairy tale of a mermaid called Ariel who wishes to be human after she falls in love with a prince. Ariel makes a deal with Ursula, who grants her wish but takes away her voice in return.