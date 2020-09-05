Award season is completely devoid of artistic creation: Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper talked about the relevance of the award season during a chat with Hamilton star Anthony Ramos for Interview Magazine. (File Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Actor Bradley Cooper believes that Hollywood award season is “utterly meaningless” as they do not lead to any “artistic creation”. The actor, who has been nominated for Oscars eight times but is yet to take home his maiden trophy, talked about the relevance of the award season during a chat with Hamilton star Anthony Ramos for Interview Magazine.

Ramos, who had featured in Cooper’s directorial debut A Star Is Born, remarked that award season mostly “single out” individual artistes and doesn’t acknowledge the concept of teamwork.

“What we forget is that we’re a representation of the story that those 150 to 200 people told together. We’re like a walking flag,” the actor said. Cooper agreed with Ramos, calling the award season a “real test”.

“It’s set up to foster that mentality. It’s quite a thing to work through, and it’s completely devoid of artistic creation. It’s not why you sacrifice everything to create art, and yet you spend so much time being a part of it if you’re, in quotes, ‘lucky enough to be a part of it. It’s ultimately a great thing because it really does make you face ego, vanity, and insecurity. It’s very interesting and utterly meaningless,” he added. On the work front, Cooper has set up the biopic of composer Leonard Bernstein as his second directorial project,” the 45-year-old actor said.

The actor will also star in Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley and Paul Thomas Anderson’s untitled new project.

