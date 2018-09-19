Loki and Scarlett Witch to get their solo Marvel TV series?

Disney is developing a number of limited series for its streaming service which is set to launch in late 2019, reported Variety. Disney is developing a number of limited series for its streaming service which is set to launch in late 2019, reported Variety.

Popular Marvel comics characters Loki and Scarlett Witch are, reportedly, all set to get standalone TV shows that will stream on Disney’s new streaming service. Actors Tom Hiddleston and Elizabeth Olsen, who play Loki and Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlett Witch, respectively, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, are expected to return for the shows.

Other shows will feature superheroes who are yet to be given their own standalone movies. These new standalone shows will include six to eight episodes, but Marvel and Disney are planning to invest heavily with big budgets to rival those of other major studio productions.

Earlier, Disney had announced a number of high-profile projects, including a Star Wars series overseen by Jungle Book director Jon Favreau, a show based on High School Musical, and a live-action Lady and the Tramp film. The company also plans to offer several new releases when it launches, including its live-action Dumbo film and Captain Marvel.

No writers or directors have yet been attached to the Loki or Scarlet Witch shows, but it is being reported that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige would have a hand in developing the series.

