Avengers Infinity War writers explain what can make DC film universe work

Chris Markus and Stephen McFeely, the writers of Avengers: Infinity War and many other Marvel Cinematic Universe films, were asked about their solution to fix DC’s film universe. It is known that the DC film universe that began with Man of Steel in 2013 is in its worst phase after last year’s Justice League’s failure. On the other hand, Marvel Cinematic Universe does not have a single box office failure and almost all the films were received well. The recent Avengers: Infinity War created history by crossing the 2 billion dollar mark worldwide.

Markus said, “I might put Batman and Superman and everybody else, I mean Wonder Woman is doing fine, aside for a second. Go through the vast world and go, ‘That guy’ or ‘That girl,’ and go, ‘Let’s just make a really good movie and not a universe and see what happens.’ There’s a lot of spaghetti being thrown at the wall.'”

Interestingly, this is exactly what Warner Bros (the studio that owns DC Entertainment) appears to be doing. After the overhaul at the upper echelons of DC, there was an announcement of a banner of films based on DC characters that would not come under the umbrella of the film universe. The rumoured Martin Scorsese production and Todd Phillips directorial Joker origin film that will supposedly star Joaquin Phoenix as the Clown Prince of Crime will be one of those standalone films. Jared Leto is expected to continue playing Joker in the film universe.

Not just Martin Scorsese, now another legend Steven Spielberg is also involved in a DC project. He will direct a Blackhawk movie. Ava DuVernay, another talented director, is working on a New Gods movie. It appears as if DC’s films are coming back on track. The one-at-a-time does seem to be the best way.

McFeely echoed his collaborator’s comments. “My familiarity with the DC universe is not that great but I can just say, strategically, ‘Make one,’ To quote Justice League, ‘Save one person,'” he said. The said line was said by Ben Affleck’s Batman to Ezra Miller’s Flash in Justice League when the latter was feeling nervous as he had “never done battle.”

