Avengers Infinity War watch party: Biggest revelations from the writers

Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, the writers known for their work on the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies (Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame in particular), took part in a watch party hosted by Comicbook.com.

The two answered a lot of questions regarding Avengers: Infinity War and also offered a few insights of their own during the watch party.

Here are a few of the revelations made by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely:

Doctor Strange suited up as Iron Man for a scene that was cut

For a scene, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sorcerer Supreme donned the Iron Man’s suit, revealed the writers. But sadly, it was not included in the final cut.

So, there were other versions of this rescue. Some were just too awesome (and long) to keep. But still, one can dream… #Infinitywar #QuarantineWatchParty -SM pic.twitter.com/ZToVfWpnHg — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) April 27, 2020

Red Skull’s return was the reason Christopher Markus did the movie

Red Skull made a surprise comeback after seemingly dying in the end of Captain America: The First Avenger. He was the guardian of the Soul Stone when Thanos arrived to acquire it.

Thanos’ strange look when Cap stopped his punch midway

Many have believed that Thanos was surprised and impressed with Steve Rogers when the latter halted his Infinity Gauntleted-punch. Turns out, that belief was right.

Kevin Feige told James Gunn that Gamora was going to be sacrificed in Infinity War

Thanos threw Gamora from the edge of a cliff at a planet called Vormir in order to acquire the elusive Soul Stone. The Stone required the sacrifice of a loved one, and Gamora was the only person that Thanos loved. James Gunn, who directed Zoe Saldana’s character in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, was told of this by Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige himself.

Smart Hulk was to originally appear in Infinity War’s final act, in the Battle of Wakanda

The amalgam of the dual personalities of Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner/Hulk, dubbed Smart Hulk or Professor Hulk from comics, was originally meant to appear in the Battle of Wakanda. But the writers say the scene did not work.

Opening Avengers: Infinity War with Loki’s death made the tone of the film clear

The writers said, “I think it was when we realized the movie would open with the death of Loki that the real tone of things became clear. No one was safe, changes were real, Thanos would wreak genuine havoc on the MCU.”

Loki’s death was because the makers wanted to start the movie with a sense of impending doom

Loki’s death by the hands of Thanos at the start of Avenger: Infinity War was also because the makers wanted the audiences to feel a sense of impending doom with Thanos. They wanted the fans to know that Thanos is nothing like Avengers have faced before. He can beat any superhero, including Thor and the Hulk.

The war of egos between Doctor Strange and Tony Stark excited the writers

“The sheer ego war of it. First, we tried to mine their differences, but it was when we realized it was a “Frazier and Niles” situation, where one was a magnified version of the other, that it began to be fun,” Markus and McFeely said.

On the popularity of Thanos’ “Perfectly balance” phrase

Markus and McFeely were asked whether they were surprised that the line in which Thanos reveals his love for everything balanced became so popular, Markus replied, “Yes, but also no. It’s the core of Thanos’ philosophy.”

