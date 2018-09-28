Avengers Infinity War Hindi’s re-release to give a tough time to Sui Dhaaga?

Avengers: Infinity War’s Hindi dubbed version will re-release in India on October 2. Avengers: Infinity War’s Hindi dubbed version will re-release in India on October 2.

Disney is releasing Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War again in Indian theaters, albeit only in Hindi. This is a previously unheard of a decision as it has been only a few months since the film was playing on screens around the country. Usually, a film is re-released on a special occasion, like an anniversary. In India, those too are rare. Avengers: Infinity War went on to earn over Rs 220 crore, by far the best performance by a Hollywood film in India.

While there are no figures, the Hindi dubbed version must have brought in a large amount of that money — if not the majority of it — judging by the huge number of Hindi speakers in the country. Infinity War brought together nearly all the superheroes previously seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films and pitted them against Thanos, a supervillain, who was being teased since 2012’s The Avengers. Just like the superheroes, fans of around half a dozen franchises inside the MCU also came to theaters, delivering the studio an incredible 2.04 billion dollars worldwide.

Now, with this re-release, Disney-Marvel may have thrown a monkey wrench into the plans of films that are releasing around Infinity War Hindi’s release date – October 2. Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan’s Sui Dhaaga and Vishal Bhardwaj’s Pataakha are two big releases that will hit screens a couple of days before Infinity War. In case you have forgotten, Infinity War, initial release in the country had absolutely demolished the competition. Will that be the case again?

INOX’s Chief Programming Officer, Rajender Singh Jyala, said in a statement, “Avengers: Infinity War has been the biggest Hollywood movie that we have seen and fans will get to see their favourite Marvel Super heroes once again in Hindi. It’s an interesting and a very unconventional approach to re-release a Hindi dubbed Hollywood film in cinemas where original English version was screened. Going by the popularity of the movie, we believe that the audiences will be more than willing to watch it again in Hindi and experience it like a new Avengers offering.”

PVR Cinemas’ Senior Vice-president of Programming, Thomas D’Souza, said, “The Hindi version of Avengers: Infinity War was immensely successful when it first released in April, and we are really excited that Marvel India is re-releasing the movie again in Hindi. It’s a unique strategy to release a Hollywood film in Hindi but in recent times, we have seen audiences readily accepting and enjoying dubbed content – in theaters and on television. We are confident that our audiences would love to catch all the action all over again — this time in Hindi.”

