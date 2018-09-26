These Avengers Infinity War Hindi clips are too good to be missed

Avengers Infinity War will re-release in Hindi on October 2. Avengers Infinity War will re-release in Hindi on October 2.

Avengers Infinity War was a phenomenon all over the world and Indian fans were way ahead of the curve when it came to showing their love for this MCU film. Avengers Infinity War did great business in India and Marvel is now presenting us with the re-release of the Hindi version of Avengers Infinity War.

The dubbed version was released in April as well but now it being re-released in cinema halls on October 2.

Avengers Infinity War had its share of fun moments but watching those in Hindi is all the more hilarious. Tom Holland’s Spider-man addresses Doctor Strange as ‘Jadugar’ (magician) and calls Iron Man his ‘Gurudev’ (Teacher).

Watch these clips from Avengers Infinity War in Hindi. They will definitely make you watch the film in Hindi this time:

Avengers Infinity War had all the Marvel superheroes coming together in a battle against Thanos. Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, the film starred Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Pratt and Scarlett Johansson among others. This was the 19th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel’s Avengers Infinity War re-releases in Hindi on October 2.

