Avengers Infinity War ends domestic theatrical run as the fourth highest-grosser of all time

Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War is out of theatres after a little less than five months. It ended its domestic box office at 678,81 million dollars, which makes it the fourth biggest movie in U.S. box office history after Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Avatar, and Marvel’s own Black Panther. The three movies earned 936.66 million dollars, 760.50 million dollars and 700.05 million dollars, respectively.

When it comes to worldwide earnings, the superhero ensemble collected 2.04 billion dollars (unadjusted for inflation). Infinity War broke multiple box office records upon its release, and kept establishing new ones throughout its run.

Infinity War is the first part of the two film conclusion of the Thanos storyline that began in 2008 with Robert Downey Jr starrer Iron Man. Save for a couple, almost all the major superheroes came together to stop Thanos and his plan to obliterate half of the universe’s life. For all their efforts, Thanos succeeded and half of universe’s lifeforms were turned into ash, including the newer crop of superheroes like Doctor Strange, Black Panther, Spider-Man, nearly all the Guardians of the Galaxy members, and so on.

The Russo brothers, who had directed Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War for Marvel before, were once again handed the reins. Infinity War also received positive critical reception. It holds an 84% rating at Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus reads, “Avengers: Infinity War ably juggles a dizzying array of MCU heroes in the fight against their gravest threat yet, and the result is a thrilling, emotionally resonant blockbuster that (mostly) realizes its gargantuan ambitions.”

The followup, the currently untitled Avengers 4, releases on May 4, 2019.

