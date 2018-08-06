Avengers Infinity War directors Russo Brothers to produce prehistoric film The Last Neanderthal

The Russo Brothers last directed Avengers: Infinity War dor Marvel Studios. The Russo Brothers last directed Avengers: Infinity War dor Marvel Studios.

The Russo Brothers, who last directed the big Disney-Marvel superhero crossover film Avengers: Infinity War, are all set to produce a movie with a prehistoric setting called, The Last Neanderthal. Based on a pitch by John Brancato, the movie will be directed by Terry Notary, a stunt coordinator and movement coach.

The official synopsis describes The Last Neanderthal as “an epic adventure and a powerful drama, a tale of survival, revenge, and redemption that draws on recent discoveries to depict a prehistorical tale.” The recent discoveries might mean new information about the Neanderthals or Homo neanderthalensis like that they interbred with our ancestors, the Homo sapiens.

Terry Notary collaborated with the Russos in Avengers: Infinity War. He played the role of Cull Obsidian, one of Thanos’ henchmen (member of the Black Order). He also did motion capture work for Groot. The Russos are producing through their Agbo production company. There are not many decent movies with a prehistoric setting. They are mostly either pulp, flops or, if successful, animated.

The Russos, who also directed Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War, have been taking on big projects after they finished filming Infinity War and its sequel Avengers 4 for Disney and Marvel Studios. They are developing an ambitious project for Amazon’s streaming service, Amazon Prime Video, which has been described as an “incredible, multi-faceted, international franchise.” It is not certain whether they will make more movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie franchise.

Avengers: Infinity War has earned over 2 billion dollars and is one of the highest grossing movies of all times. The movie’s immense success has made the duo two of the most sought-after directors.

