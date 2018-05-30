Avengers Infinity War directors reveal what they wanted to do with Captain America’s phone number in the film

Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America in Avengers: infinity War. Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America in Avengers: infinity War.

Caution: Spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War ahead.

Can you imagine how cool it would be to reach Steve Rogers’ voicemail? “Hi, you’ve reached Captain America. I’m sorry that I’m not available to answer your call at the present time. You can leave a message after the beep.” Imagine hearing that in Chris Evans’ brawny voice. Looks like that was exactly directors Joe and Anthony Russo’s plan with Avengers: Infinity War.

This is in reference to the scene where Captain America’s phone number appeared on the screen for quite some time. In an interview with Huffington Post, directors Joe and Anthony Russo revealed that Steve Rogers’ phone number (678-136-7092) from the film was supposed to be real.

“We actually had intended to create a fake voicemail from Steve Rogers. For the people that left the theater and called that number, they would get a voicemail from him,” they said.

The director-duo had planned it as a viral marketing campaign but unfortunately, they did not get a go-ahead from Disney. “That number was the actual number that we were going to use. We were sort of given that number. We had it all ready to go, but the legal team took that away from us,” they said.

But unlike this plan, a number of Easter Eggs were actually executed in the film. The most tragic one was the heart-wrenching ending where half of our favourite superheroes were turned to ash. Joe and Anthony also revealed that they had been planning this ending since the beginning.

Starring Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chadwick Boseman, Josh Brolin and Tom Hiddleston among others, Avengers: Infinity War has broken multiple global box office records. The film is now heading towards the $2 billion mark.

While Avengers: Infinity War is currently running at the theatres, the fourth Avengers film will hit the screens in May 2019.

