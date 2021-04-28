When Robert Downey Jr surprised Tom Holland on Thanos’ home planet: Russo Brothers share Avengers Infinity War BTS

For Marvel fans across the world, the week is turning out to be a nostalgic trip to the studio’s tentpole films — Avengers: Infinity War and Avenger: Endgame. Days after social media got flooded with posts celebrating two years of Endgame, the director duo of the two-part climactic magnum opus, Anthony and Joe Russo, have again shared something from behind-the-scenes of Infinity War, that also marks its third anniversary this week.

The Russo Brothers took to their Instagram handle on Tuesday and posted some on-set clicks and BTS videos from the filming of Avengers: Infinity War. In one of the videos, the cast and crew including Robert Downey Jr is seen wishing actor Tom Holland aka Spider-Man on his birthday, on what appears to be the set of the Titan in the film.

The other three posts showed how the makers created the fight scene outside Doctor Strange’s Sanctum Sanctorum in New York City. Actors Robert Downey Jr, Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Ruffalo and Benedict Wong also appear in a video. In their caption, the directors wrote, “3 years since the release of Infinity War… Tom’s birthday present was getting dusted…”

Robert Downey Jr, Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Ruffalo and Benedict Wong in a still from the New York sequence of Avengers: Infinity War. (Photo: Marvel) Robert Downey Jr, Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Ruffalo and Benedict Wong in a still from the New York sequence of Avengers: Infinity War. (Photo: Marvel)

This comes two days after the Russo Brothers, along with Downey Jr and Ruffalo shared posts on social media, wishing fans on the second anniversary of Avenger: Endgame. Downey Jr put out a deleted scene, one of the various versions of the final Iron Man snap which he shot for the final movie.

One the other hand Ruffalo wished fans with the “I love you all 3000” dialogue, while Russos gave a sneak peek into some more BTS stuff from the film’s shooting.

Avengers: Infinity War (2018) is the first installment of the two-film finale of Marvel’s Infinity Saga. The movie was a build-up to Thanos collecting all the Infinity Stones, his snap and half of our superheroes turning to dust. It was a prelude to the ultimate battle we saw in the second outing — Avengers: Endgame (2019).