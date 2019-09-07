Here’s why Avengers Endgame writers had to redo Thor’s character after Ragnarok

Avengers Infinity War and Avengers Endgame are together two of the most complex productions of all time, involving over 60 important characters played by some of the biggest names in Hollywood and also resolving a story-line worth almost 20 movies.

Apart from direction, visual effects and stunt work, there was also the writing which linked every previous Marvel Cinematic Universe movie and character to craft a crowd-pleasing and yet surprising concluding two movies.

One of the most loved parts about both the films was the tragic yet funny arc of Thor. In Taika Waititi’s Thor: Ragnarok, Chris Hemsworth’s superhero went through a radical transformation that made him totally different from who he was before. He was stripped of his hair, his home, his father, his beloved hammer and also of his arrogance.

The character further lost half of his people at the hands of Thanos in the beginning of Infinity War. He vowed revenge but was unable to stop the Mad Titan from killing off half of all living things in the universe.

Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, who wrote both Infinity War and Endgame, told Vanity Fair how they came up with Fat Thor. The first problem they faced was how different Thor of Ragnarok was from previous versions. Also, they did not actually know what kind of changes were given to Thor in his third standalone movie, since the production had not not finished when they began work on Infinity War and Endgame.

McFeely said, “Remember, we were inheriting a Thor from Ragnarok who was very well and radically re-toned from the previous Avengers movies. So, we had to fly in Hemsworth and Taika Waititi — word was getting out from Australia, ‘You guys understand what we are doing with this movie?’ We are like, ‘No, I don’t know what you mean. Are you making him an idiot? I don’t understand.’”

Markus added, “In Ragnarok, he loses his kingdom, his father, his sister and his eyeball. We just thought what would happen if any one of us sustained that much loss and failure. You would get incredibly depressed and probably retreat from the world. It’s a comedic performance with a lot of pain behind it.”