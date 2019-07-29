Avengers Endgame writers are interested in a Superman movie

Avengers Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely want to script a Superman movie. The duo, who have worked in six films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, say the Man of Steel can be done on the big screen in a way similar to the treatment they gave to Captain America.

While speaking to Screenrant, Christopher Markus said, “I mean, I think Captain America shows there are certainly ways to do a really good Superman movie in this day. You don’t have to dirty him up, you don’t have to get rid of his earnestness. The Christopher Reeve Superman is one of my favorite movies. So that’s the one we certainly borrow from all the time.”

Superman was resurrected for the DC Extended Universe by Zack Snyder. Henry Cavill was cast in the role. While Cavill’s look and performance was appreciated, the way his character was written, less so.

Usually, Superman is depicted as a sunny, innocent and slightly naive superhero. But in Snyder’s films, he was a godlike figure trying to find his place in a world that was afraid of him. Whether the take had potential is debatable, but the implementation of these ideas was roundly rejected by the critics.

Warner Bros and DC tried to correct course with Justice League, but it was too late by then. Now, it remains unclear whether Cavill will be back in the role.

Superman and Captain America share many traits. They both are righteous superheroes who rub shoulders with more morally ambiguous superheroes (Batman and Iron Man).

Superman, of course, is an alien and almost all-powerful, so this creates its own set of problems. But Markus and McFeely might do something different with Superman if given a chance.