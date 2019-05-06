Highest-grossing movies of all time worldwide: Avengers: Endgame occupies 2nd spot

Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest offering Avengers: Endgame has been unstoppable at the box office since the day of its release. Be it on its home ground (North America), or overseas, the Marvel flick has proved in just a matter of few days that it is here to rule them all. So far, the multi-starrer has minted a whopping 2.188 billion dollars worldwide. It has also become the quickest movie to reach that milestone and is currently dominating the worldwide box office chart at the second slot.

The only film that is ahead of Endgame’s remarkable figure is James Cameron’s sci-fi adventure movie Avatar, which is reigning supreme at 2.788 billion dollars.

It is telling how successful studio head Kevin Feige has been in building the MCU over the years by just glancing at the top ten highest grossing movies of all time internationally. Five out of these ten films belong to the MCU — Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War, The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron and Black Panther.

While Avatar (2.788 billion dollars) and Endgame (2.188 billion dollars) occupy the first two slots in the highest-grossing movies of all time worldwide list, the rest of the films that follow suit are Titanic (2.187 billion dollars), Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2.068 billion dollars), Avengers: Infinity War (2.048 billion dollars), Jurrasic World (1.671 billion dollars), The Avengers (1.518 billion dollars), Furious 7 (1.516 billion dollars), Avengers: Age of Ultron (1.405 billion dollars) and Black Panther (1.346 billion dollars).