Avengers Endgame worldwide box office collection: Marvel movie earns 2.328 billion dollars

Looks like there is no stopping Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest offering Avengers: Endgame, as far as the box office is concerned. As of now, the Marvel movie has collected an astonishing 2.328 billion dollars at the worldwide box office.

Endgame is currently the second highest grossing movie internationally, succeeded only by Avatar, which has a lifetime collection of 2.788 billion dollars. However, Endgame still remains the fastest movie to cross the 2 billion dollar mark.

The movie’s narrative takes off after the Mad Titan Thanos had finished off half of Earth’s population with a snap of his fingers in Avengers: Infinity War. The remaining Avengers join forces to take down the big bad villain.

The multistarrer has not only made big money at the box office, but has even won the hearts of the audience and the critics alike with its emotional arc and visual effects. The Indian Express’ reviewer Shalini Langer gave the movie 4.5 stars and called it a spectacular send-off for the original Avengers.

“It also ultimately gives us a great villain in Thanos — brilliantly performed in motion-capture by Josh Brolin. A villain convinced not just of the motivations of his own villainy but also that it may just be a set piece in the larger endgame of the universe — in his words, a man like him, believing in and triggering the cycle of extinction and renewal, for continuum, is “inevitable”. For the sake of avoiding spoilers, let’s just say it’s fraught with risk where Endgame chooses to meet him — though expected given the pensive ending of Infinity War — and how it sets up the clash this time,” a section of her review read.

Endgame seems to have performed particularly well in Asian countries. In India, it has minted an impressive Rs 338.35 crore.