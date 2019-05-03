Avengers Endgame worldwide box office collection: Marvel movie continues its dream run

Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest offering Avengers: Endgame has been breaking box office records like nobody’s business, be it in the US or at the international box office. As of now, the film has raked in 1.6 billion dollars globally, surpassing the already impressive figures of Star Wars: Force Awakens.

The number of Endgame looks even more astounding when one realises that it has been only eight days since the release of the big MCU finale. Thanks to its latest figures, it has become the fourth highest grossing international movie of all time. On Wednesday alone, Endgame raked in 25.2 million dollars in the US and going into its second weekend, the Marvel movie is expected to churn somewhere around 180 million dollars at the US box office.

Interestingly enough, Avengers: Endgame has earned maximum money from Asian countries. While in China it earned 459.4 million dollars, in South Korea it minted 60.3 million dollars, and has earned a jaw-dropping 40.9 million dollars in India.

Talking of India, as of now, the multi-starrer has raked in Rs 244.30 crore at the box office. The movie has earned the love of fans as well as critics, which is an achievement in itself. The Indian Express’ Shalini Langer gave the film 4.5 stars in her review.

“Choosing the path it does, allows Endgame to flash back to the many high points of this franchise’s 22 films, set up some great encounters, show the evolution of its characters right from the first threads of their spandex suits, and underline the camaraderie that is ultimately the greatest strength of this bursting-at-the-seams cast,” she wrote in her review.

Avengers: Endgame had released in India on April 26.