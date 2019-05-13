Avengers Endgame worldwide box office collection: Marvel movie mints 2.485 billion dollars

Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Avengers: Endgame is unstoppable. After crossing the 2 billion dollar mark at an unbelievable rate, the big MCU finale’s current total at the international box office stands at 2.485 billion dollars. The Marvel movie is the second highest grossing film of all time, just behind James Cameron’s Avatar.

Advertising

Endgame, which follows the events post Thanos’ destructive snap, sees the remaining superheroes band together to right the wrongs of the Mad Titan.

Avengers: Endgame has minted most of its astounding collection from Asian countries, with China leading the pack. In India, Endgame is the only Hollywood movie to have crossed the Rs 300 crore mark.

Not only has the Russo Brothers directorial been lapped up by the audience and fans, but even film critics have been praising the movie to the skies, with The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer bestowing 4.5 stars on the multi-starrer.

Advertising

Calling it a spectacular send-off for the original six Avengers, she wrote, “Iron Man a.k.a Tony (Downey Jr) gets to settle his father issues, Captain America aka Steve (Evans) to have a shot at a normal life, Thor to choose between being god and man, Hulk aka Bruce to make peace with both his brain and brawn (though Ruffalo is Ruffalo, and sorely missed in his new green mass), Hawkeye aka Barton (Renner) acknowledges his feelings for Black Widow aka Natasha (Johansson), while the latter learns about her dad and has one of the most profound moments in the film, while just eating a sandwich. Of the main people this time, only Ant-Man aka Scott (Rudd) doesn’t impress.”

Avengers: Endgame features Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johannson and Paul Rudd among others in pivotal roles.