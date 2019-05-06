Avengers Endgame worldwide box office collection: Marvel film crosses 2 billion dollar mark

Avengers: Endgame is creating box office records all over the world. So far it has accumulated 2.188 billion dollars globally, thereby becoming the fastest film to reach that milestone. Out of this, 1.56 billion dollars have come from overseas and rest are from its domestic market (North America).

In India, as well, Avengers: Endgame is the highest earning Hollywood film in history, and is about to cross the Rs 300 crore mark. The speed with which it is earning money in India is way better than the biggest Bollywood films and this is despite fewer screens.

Endgame caps off the Infinity Saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It is set in the aftermath of the snap, in which the Big Bad Thanos killed half of the population in the universe. The remaining superheroes band together to fight Thanos and also try to undo the snap.

Avengers: Endgame is riding on glowing critical reviews, earning a 95 per cent at Rotten Tomatoes. The consensus reads, “Exciting, entertaining, and emotionally impactful, Avengers: Endgame does whatever it takes to deliver a satisfying finale to Marvel’s epic Infinity Saga.”

The Indian Express’ film critic Shalini Langer gave it four-and-a-half-stars, and wrote, “Starting with Downey Jr and Evans, the actors put their heart and soul into the goings-on, even when the film gets incredulous over its 3-hour-plus length and sags, like in Infinity War, in the real bang-for-the-buck bits. However, the clear winner hands down is Hemsworth as Thor, now with straggly hair and a paunch, who has let himself go in the years following Thanos’s destruction of the world, wallowing in self-pity and beer.”