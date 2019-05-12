Avengers Endgame worldwide box office collection: Will this Marvel movie beat Avatar?

The big Marvel film, Avengers: Endgame, is about to become the highest-grossing movie in the history of cinema at the worldwide box office. The movie concludes the Infinity Saga within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It is expected to beat the current record holder, James Cameron’s Avatar, by the time it exits theatres. Though Avatar had the advantage of a Christmas release which gave it unusually strong legs, this summer is clogged up with big releases, some of them Disney’s own, that might create problems for Endgame.

Endgame, according to Box Office Mojo, has so far earned 2.34 billion dollars. Avatar ended its theatrical run at 2.78 billion dollars.

When it comes to the domestic market (North America) Ryan Reynolds starrer Pokemon live-action movie, Detective Pikachu, debuted at the top with an estimated 20.7 million dollars on its first day, beating Endgame that earned 16.06 million dollars. This is the first time since its release that Endgame is not at the first position.

Endgame’s total in North America currently stands at 676.50 million dollars. It is now the fifth highest-grossing movie ever in the domestic market, trailing behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Avatar, Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War. Predictions say, it will end up beating Avatar, but might fall short of The Force Awakens’ 936.66 million dollars.

In India, too, Endgame has broken countless records. It became the first Hollywood movie to cross the Rs 300 crore mark, beating its own predecessor Infinity War to do so.

Avengers: Endgame has also received highly positive reviews, with a 95 per cent rating at Rotten Tomatoes. The consensus reads, “Exciting, entertaining, and emotionally impactful, Avengers: Endgame does whatever it takes to deliver a satisfying finale to Marvel’s epic Infinity Saga.”