Avengers Endgame worldwide box office collection: Marvel movie to cross the 2 billion dollar mark soon

Avengers: Endgame is soon going to enter the coveted 2 billion dollars club at the worldwide box office. Currently, its global haul stands just shy from the big milestone at 1.91 billion dollars. 1.4 billion dollars out of these have come from outside North America and rest from overseas.

Currently, Endgame is at the fifth position among the highest grossing films in the world at the global box office, behind Avatar (2.78 billion dollars), Titanic (2.18 billion dollars), Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2.06 billion dollars) and its own predecessor Avengers: Infinity War (2.04 billion dollars).

It should take Endgame only a few days to cross Infinity War and The Force Awaken’s global box office earnings, and it almost certainly would soon get past Titanic’s total as well.

But beating Avatar should be more difficult, since the summer is clogged up with big releases, and James Cameron’s sci-fi epic had the advantage of strong legs post-Christmas, which Endgame doesn’t have. In North America, its domestic market, as well, Endgame has crossed 500 billion dollar mark and has become the twelfth highest grossing movie of all time.

In India, too, Endgame is approaching the Rs 300 crore mark, the first Hollywood film to do so. It is earning more money than any big Bollywood film earned in the same time and on far fewer screens. Its seven-day total is Rs 260.40 crore.

Avengers: Endgame has also received highly positive reviews, with a 95 per cent rating at Rotten Tomatoes. The consensus reads, “Exciting, entertaining, and emotionally impactful, Avengers: Endgame does whatever it takes to deliver a satisfying finale to Marvel’s epic Infinity Saga.”