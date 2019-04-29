Avengers Endgame worldwide box office collection: Marvel film crosses 1 billion dollar mark

There is no stopping Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest offering Avengers: Endgame, as far as box office figures are concerned. The multi-starrer has had a massive opening weekend internationally by earning an astounding 1.2 billion dollars.

It has been said that the 22nd movie in the MCU has exceeded its own expectations. It was supposed to open somewhere between 260 million dollars and 300 million dollars in Canada and the US. However, the film attracted a huge crowd and ultimately Endgame ended up shattering the previously held domestic records of its predecessor Avengers: Infinity War.

Not only domestically, but Avengers: Endgame seems to have outperformed Infinity War globally as well. Only three days in and it has flown past the box office figure of Infinity War (640.5 million dollars).

Despite a running time of 181 minutes, theater owners had to release more shows of the Marvel flick as the crowd thronging to cinema halls kept trickling in. What also seems to have pushed Endgame’s case in a positive direction is the fact that it has largely received good reviews. Endgame currently holds a 96 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

In India, the big MCU finale has earned Rs 104.50 crore in two days. It is expected to reach the Rs 150 crore milestone in its opening weekend.

Starring Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johannson, Paul Rudd, Jeremy Renner and Chris Evans among others in pivotal roles, Avengers: Endgame has been helmed by the Russo brothers.