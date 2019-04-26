Avengers Endgame worldwide box office collection Day 1: Marvel’s latest breaks records

Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest offering Avengers: Endgame is breaking records left, right and centre. Just a day old and the Russo brothers directorial has already smashed ticket counters wide open with its jaw-dropping 169 million dollars collection at the international box office, as reported by Deadline.

According to the same report, Avengers Endgame has created a new record for IMAX by earning RMB 93 million from 608 screens in China, a record that surpasses the collection of Avengers: Infinity War.

Avengers Endgame released in India on Friday and fans from all parts of the country have been making a beeline outside theaters to catch the latest MCU flick.

Endgame currently holds an impressive rating of 96 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.

However, amidst all the excitement, fans were upset by the movie leak which took place a couple of days ahead of Avengers: Endgame’s worldwide release. Studio head Kevin Feige had expressed his disappointment on the subject.

“I wasn’t pleased. It’s not cool. It’s not fun. But the response was what I expected, which was everybody turning it off, dismissing it, ‘Don’t watch it, don’t spoil it for anybody else,'” Feige told AP.