Avengers Endgame all set to become the highest grossing movie worldwide

After over a month of Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Avengers: Endgame release, it looks like the superhero film will topple James Cameron directorial Avatar soon. Endgame’s current total at the worldwide box office stands at a whopping 2.73 billion dollars.

The James Cameron sci-fi film Avatar’s collection stands firmly at the first position with an impressive 2.78 billion dollars.

Avengers: Endgame has slowly but steadily been rising up the box office chart. However, only time will tell if the Marvel movie manages to do the unthinkable.

According to reports, Endgame minted maximum dough from Asian countries. In India, it became the first Hollywood movie to cross the Rs 300 crore benchmark, giving Bollywood films a run for their money.

Avengers: Endgame not only received commercial success, but also managed to please the critics. The Indian Express critic Shalini Langer gave the big MCU finale 4.5 stars and called it the perfect send-off for the original six Avengers.

“If — and that is a big if — this is indeed the endgame, there could scarcely have been one better. Having laboured over setting up the final battle in Infinity War, Directors Anthony and Joe Russo get their act together to give a proper, emotional, funny and, yes, even spectacular, send-off to a cast of characters we have come to know (and, mostly love) over 22 films and 10 years,” Shalini wrote in her review.

“Where they seemed to be having trouble tracking the many heroes, and superheroes, and justifying their pay grade and presence last time, the Russos find a way to hold it all together now — though, admittedly, they have fewer heads than in Infinity War given that Thanos had made many vanish. Still, when the storyline seems to be getting out of hand — as tales involving time travel, quantum physics, and infinity stones can invariably do — the Russos with commendable clarity reel it back in,” she added.