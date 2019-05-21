Avengers Endgame worldwide box office collection: Marvel movie mints 2.61 billion dollars

With new releases like Pokemon Detective Pikachu and Keanu Reeves starrer John Wick Chapter 3 — Parabellum, it might seem that Avengers: Endgame’s reign might be over, but that’s not true at all.

Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest offering Avengers: Endgame is slowly making its way forward to dethrone the James Cameron epic adventure drama Avatar. Currently, Endgame stands at the second position in the highest grossing movies list with an impressive collection of 2.616 billion dollars.

Avatar still stands tall at the first position with 2.788 billion dollars.

In India, Endgame is the only Hollywood flick to have crossed the Rs 300 crore mark. The movie has been giving tough competition to Bollywood releases since the day it hit theaters.

Avengers: Endgame takes off after the events of Avengers: Infinity War wherein Mad Titan Thanos had snapped his fingers, and wiped off half of Earth’s humanity. The remaining Avengers band together to right the wrongs of Thanos and that is what forms the main crux of the plot.

The movie has not only been received well by movie-goers but has also left quite an impression on critics, with The Indian Express’ movie reviewer Shalini Langer giving it 4.5 stars.

“Starting with Downey Jr and Evans, the actors put their heart and soul into the goings-on, even when the film gets incredulous over its 3-hour-plus length and sags, like in Infinity War, in the real bang-for-the-buck bits. However, the clear winner hands down is Hemsworth as Thor, now with straggly hair and a paunch, who has let himself go in the years following Thanos’s destruction of the world, wallowing in self-pity and beer. Hemsworth has time and again proved that he is the actor with the best comic touch here (forgive us thou Chris Pratt fans), and it is to him that the best line of the film is devoted — when Thor, top undressed and trousers hanging below his bulging stomach, demands to know what is wrong with how he looks, Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) says, “You look like melted ice-cream,” read a section of her review.

Avengers: Endgame had released on April 26.