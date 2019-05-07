Avengers Endgame: Here is why Katherine Langford’s scene was cut

Katherine Langford, known for Netflix’s popular series 13 Reasons Why, was cast in Avengers Endgame as a mystery character, but the scene that she shot did not make it to the final cut.

The Russo Brothers, who directed the movie, revealed in the HappySadConfused podcast that she was going to play the teenage version of Tony Stark’s daughter, Morgan. When Tony snapped his finger and destroyed Thanos and his army with Infinity Stones, he was supposed to enter that metaphysical realm and see his teenage daughter.

This was going to be a callback to a similar moment Thanos experienced at the end of Infinity War. He met a little Gamora, his adopted daughter, in the metaphysical world, who asked him if it was done and what did it cost. “Everything,” Thanos replied.

Joe Russo said, “There was an idea that we had that Tony was going to go into the metaphysical way station that Thanos goes in when he snapped his fingers. And that there was going to be a future version of his daughter in that way station.”

Russo added, “The intention was that his future daughter, because these films are dealing with magic, his future daughter forgave him and sort of gave him peace to go. And the idea felt resonant. But it was just too many ideas in an overly complicated movie.”

Anthony Russo chimed in and said the reason for removing the scene was they were not able to emotionally connect with the adult version of Tony’s daughter.

“What we realized about it was we didn’t feel an emotional association with the adult version of his daughter. So it wasn’t ringing to us and resonating with us on an emotional level,” he said.

Perhaps we will get to see the scene in the Blu-ray edition of Avengers Endgame?